Rehab Warriors Takes a Stand Against Veteran Suicide

Utilizing workforce training programs and education, Rehab Warriors offers veterans a path toward a brighter future and renewed purpose.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Rehab Warriors, the nation's first and only certified and accredited workforce development model specializing in community revitalization through residential rehabs, home building, and development, is taking a proactive stance in combating veteran suicide. Through their innovative workforce training program, they are upskilling veterans as residential builder developers, enabling them to rebuild underserved communities while providing veterans a renewed sense of purpose.

In recent years, veteran suicide rates have reached alarming levels, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to address this critical issue. According to the Report on Long-Term Action Plan to Prevent Veteran Suicides by the Health and Human Services Commission, the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) states that an average of 17.6 veterans die by suicide every day in the U.S.

"Rehab Warriors is on a mission to positively disrupt veteran suicide after combat by empowering our nation's heroes with the tools, skills, and support they need to rebuild their lives," Andy Williams, CEO and founder of Rehab Warriors, said.

Recognizing the immense potential and untapped talent within the veteran community, Rehab Warriors has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative aimed at combatting veteran suicide while simultaneously revitalizing disadvantaged neighborhoods. Through veteran workforce training, Rehab Warriors helps those who have served in combat transition to civilian life by providing new opportunities, a sense of purpose, and a chance at a sustainable future after service.

The organization's workforce training program equips veterans with the necessary skills and knowledge to become residential builder developers. By immersing them in an intensive training curriculum, Rehab Warriors ensures that veterans gain expertise in construction, project management, and community development. This comprehensive training empowers veterans to take an active role in rebuilding underserved communities, fostering economic growth, and providing sustainable housing solutions for those in need.

"Through workforce training as residential builder developers, we're providing them with a meaningful career and igniting a sense of purpose that can save lives," Williams said. "Together, we can honor their sacrifices and give them the hope they deserve."

The report provides recommendations for short- and long-term action plans to help veterans:

- Raise awareness of health services and resources available to prevent suicide

- Increase access to mental health services

- Minimize costs for ongoing mental health services

- Expand public and private partnerships among providers of services

- Increase peer-to-peer coordination

- Develop outreach to at-risk veteran populations

- Increase services for justice-involved veterans

"Rehab Warriors aims to break the cycle of despair and hopelessness, offering veterans a path towards a brighter future and renewed purpose," Williams said. "As an organization, we emphasize community integration and ongoing mentorship to foster resilience and prevent suicide among veterans."

By leveraging the unique strengths of veterans, Rehab Warriors aims to create a ripple effect of positive change. The program not only addresses the critical issue of veteran suicide but also tackles the multifaceted challenges faced by underserved communities. By rebuilding and revitalizing neighborhoods, the organization aims to enhance community resilience, improve living conditions, and foster social cohesion. Rehab Warriors actively collaborates with local government entities, community organizations, and construction industry partners to identify and execute redevelopment projects. By mobilizing the expertise and resources of these stakeholders, the organization can maximize its impact and ensure sustainable outcomes for the communities involved.

"By offering workforce training in construction and development, Rehab Warriors opens doors to sustainable careers and economic stability for veterans," Williams said. "By focusing on residential builder development, veterans gain expertise in a field that aligns with their abilities and provides meaningful work. It helps to restore a sense of purpose and hope through specialized training and mentorship for veterans, who can then use their new skills for construction in underserved communities."

The organization's commitment to providing veterans with purpose-driven opportunities has sparked enthusiasm and inspired a broader movement to address the systemic issues affecting both veterans and marginalized communities.

