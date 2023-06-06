Uptime.com Announces Jonathan Franconi's Promotion as CEO

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Uptime.com, a leading provider of website monitoring and uptime solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan Franconi to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2023.

Jonathan has been with Uptime.com since November 2022, most recently serving as Chief Product Officer, leading the development and launch of several successful products and initiatives. As CEO, Jonathan will oversee the company's overall strategic direction and growth, working closely with the leadership team to drive innovation, expand market share, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"I am honored to take on this new role and excited about the future of Uptime.com," said Jonathan Franconi, CEO of Uptime.com. "We have a talented team, a strong product roadmap, and a growing customer base that relies on our solutions to keep their websites up and running. I look forward to working with our team to build on our successes and achieve even greater results in the years ahead."

During his tenure at Uptime.com, Jonathan has demonstrated a commitment to driving innovation and customer success. Under his leadership, the company has launched several new products and services, which have helped to solidify Uptime.com's position as a leader in the website monitoring and uptime industry.

"Jonathan has been instrumental in shaping the product vision and strategy at Uptime.com," said Barak Shohat, Chief Technology Officer. "His leadership, dedication, and customer-focused approach have been invaluable in driving our growth and success. We are confident that he will continue to excel in his new role and help us achieve our goals."

Uptime.com's customers have expressed appreciation for the products and services, with many noting their significant impact on their businesses.

With Jonathan Franconi at the helm, Uptime.com is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the website monitoring and uptime industry.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com is a leading provider of website monitoring and uptime solutions serving businesses of all sizes across various industries. With a focus on delivering reliable and easy-to-use products, Uptime.com helps companies to keep their websites up and running 24/7/365.

For more information on Uptime.com and its solutions, please visit https://uptime.com/.

Contact Information

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

SOURCE: Uptime.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758687/Uptimecom-Announces-Jonathan-Franconis-Promotion-as-CEO