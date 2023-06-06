PayQuicker Strengthens Payouts OS Product with Several New Partners

PayQuicker partners with Qolo, Fortress, and Citcon to streamline cross-border payouts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / PayQuicker , an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, is strengthening its market-leading payouts orchestration platform, Payouts OS, by announcing the following new partners: Qolo , Fortress , and Citcon .

Qolo was selected as an issuing-processing partner for Payouts OS, to issue a more advanced suite of card products to meet the needs of corporate clients and small to medium-sized businesses paying out to gig workers and marketplace sellers.

It's become critical for modern businesses to have a solution that meets the cross-border needs of the growing global gig economy, an estimated 78 million people, and the underbanked, who cannot access paychecks through traditional bank accounts. PayQuicker emerged with Payouts OS to enable instant payout options, through any method of payees' choice, white-labeled under their clients' brand experience.

PayQuicker's current network includes Mastercard®, PPS, an Edenred company, Barclays, Corpay's Cross-Border business, Convera, and NIUM, enabling payouts in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 currencies.

"No single bank or payment provider can solve for cross-border payments alone," said Charles Rosenblatt, President of PayQuicker. "We are uniting the power of these notable partners under our first in-market payouts orchestration platform to bring agile, secure and convenient payout methods to businesses, and bring hard-earned money to gig and alternative workforces around the globe."

The Payouts OS platform enables turnkey integration with a single REST API that plugs into multiple banks and global payment rails to intelligently determine and facilitate the quickest and most cost-effective method for clients to send payouts globally. By amalgamating these partners into one platform, Payouts OS compares processing and interchange fees to source the most cost and time efficient route for its clients.

New Partners React:

Patricia Montesi, Qolo CEO, said:

"Driven by our shared commitment to deliver unparalleled payment solutions, Qolo and PayQuicker are poised to revolutionize the payments landscape."

Scott Purcell, Fortress Founder and CEO, said:

"As a leading API-driven financial infrastructure provider for Web3 innovators, we are committed to helping our partners expand their payment capabilities and meet the changing demands of their customers. By integrating our technology with PayQuicker's platform, we can offer their payees a secure and seamless way to manage their transactions. We look forward to working together and innovating in the payments space."

Wei Jiang, Citcon Co-Founder, President and COO, said:

"By combining Citcon's robust global payment networks with PayQuicker's expertise in secure and efficient payouts, we are empowering businesses to streamline their operations and enhance user experiences. Together, we are poised to elevate the way businesses manage their payouts, enabling faster, more secure, and cost-effective transactions worldwide."

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its clients with a robust payments and treasury platform. Since 2007, we have been revolutionizing payouts, allowing businesses of any size to offer instant global payouts in local currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and mobile wallets. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our products, empowering fast and flexible spending options under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with superior payment and purchasing power that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. Learn more at payquicker.com.

