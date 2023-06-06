Greenliant Displays Rugged and Reliable Solid State Storage at ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo

SANTA CLARA, CA and STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Greenliant will highlight its portfolio of solid state storage products for automotive and transportation applications at the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo in Stuttgart, Germany, June 13-15, at booth 6024.

Designed with Greenliant's advanced NAND controllers, rigorously tested and operating at industrial temperatures (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius), PX Series and high endurance EX Series solid state drives (SSDs) meet the needs of automotive system companies with:

High endurance: Offers from 3K to industry-leading 300K program/erase cycles with EnduroSLC Technology (https://bit.ly/EnduroSLC)

Offers from 3K to industry-leading 300K program/erase cycles with EnduroSLC Technology (https://bit.ly/EnduroSLC) Robust power fail data protection: Prevents data corruption when power is lost or unstable

Prevents data corruption when power is lost or unstable Superior data retention and advanced wear leveling technology: Maximizes long-term data integrity and product lifespan

Maximizes long-term data integrity and product lifespan Stable performance: Provides excellent sustained performance across wide temperature ranges

Provides excellent sustained performance across wide temperature ranges Optimization: Offers flexible storage solutions tailored for end-user applications via Greenliant controller firmware customization

Offers flexible storage solutions tailored for end-user applications via Greenliant controller firmware customization Longevity support: Provides customers with a stable portfolio of SSDs (http://bit.ly/SSD-LTA-program)

Greenliant's portfolio of high reliability data storage products includes high capacity industrial SSDs (SATA 2.5", NVMe U.2), NANDrive ball grid array SSDs (eMMC, PATA, SATA), and ArmourDrive SSDs (SATA M.2, mSATA, SATA 2.5", NVMe M.2) and memory cards (SD / microSD).

Meet with technical experts at booth 6024 to learn how Greenliant SSDs and memory cards can address the requirements of best-in-class ADAS and autonomous driving applications.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

