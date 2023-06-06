Fortified Health Security Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for Third Consecutive Year

Annual awards program recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry on a national level

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Fortified Health Security, Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® ("Fortified"), announced today that for the third year in a row it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research and information.

"An uncertain economy, staffing shortages, and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want - and need - today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

"It's an honor to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare for the third year in a row," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "Our associates are the heartbeat of our organization, and we take immense pride in cultivating a company culture that fosters excellence. The unwavering dedication and engagement demonstrated by our associates have created a stable and consistent environment, enabling our talented cybersecurity team to deliver exceptional services to our valued clients. Thank you to Modern Healthcare for once again selecting Fortified Health Security to be part of this coveted list."

Modern Healthcare's annual Best Places to Work program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry and provides organizations with valuable employee feedback. Those selected to join the official ranks of Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2023 were chosen based off an employer benefits and policies questionnaire, along with an employee engagement and satisfaction survey.

"Since its inception, Fortified Health Security has enjoyed a consistent track record of attracting and retaining highly-skilled talent - from our associates to our leadership," said William Crank, COO of Fortified Health Security. "This is especially notable given how competitive the cybersecurity sector has become. As the healthcare industry continues to evolve in complexity, it takes experienced, top-quality talent for us to continue providing the highest levels of service to our healthcare clients. This recognition solidifies Fortified Health Security as the preferred destination for the brightest minds in cybersecurity."

Fortified Health Security will celebrate with other winning companies at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on September 28 at the Renaissance Chicago.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. A managed security service provider that has been awarded numerous industry accolades, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build customized programs that help clients leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions that reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Led by a team of industry-recognized cyber experts, Fortified's high-touch engagements and client-specific process maximize value and deliver an actionable, scalable approach to help reduce the risk of cyber events. To learn more, visit www.fortifiedhealthsecurity.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

