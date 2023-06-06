Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
06.06.2023 | 15:02
Balto Software: Balto Hits Milestone of 200 Million Conversations Guided in Real-Time

Record number of calls signals the continuing growth of guidance technology as the gold standard for contact centers.

ST LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Balto, the first company to provide real-time guidance for contact centers, has announced that it has reached the milestone of 200 million conversations guided in real-time. Only last January, Balto was the first real-time call guidance platform to reach 100M guided conversations.

"Today, companies of all sizes can produce basic AI," Marc Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer and founder at Balto said. "The question worth asking is, 'How intelligent are their models really?' Balto is proud to have guided over 200 million calls in real-time. That means 200 million call transcripts, billions of labeled data points, and billions of opportunities to train Balto's models on real users' reactions to our AI's recommendations. Balto's data set puts our technology at the forefront of generative AI in the contact center and allows us to deliver a user experience that others can't match."

This milestone comes after a year of innovation and product growth. Balto recently launched Real-Time Notetaker, a product that uses generative AI to summarize 100% of agent calls, and lets contact centers automate time-consuming after-call work. Balto is offering Real-Time Notetaker as both a stand-alone product and as a part of Balto's flagship Real-Time Guidance platform.

Balto's 200 million calls signal the continuing growth of guidance technology as the gold standard for contact centers. Real-time guidance provides agents with the right thing to say in the moment, before a call is lost. Balto's platform combines this real-time guidance with powerful products to support post-call analytics, QA, coaching, and after-call work to create a robust contact center software for behavior change.

"200 million calls solidifies us as the #1 Real Time Guidance and Agent Assist product in the market. It shows that our product can be deployed at any scale and we can harness this massive amount of data to push our AI technology toward the next technical renaissance with generative AI," said Mike Goldstein, Chief Technology Officer at Balto.

About Balto

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. Today, Balto has guided over 200 million calls, provided over 450 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto.ai

For media inquiries, please contact:
Maria Edington, VP of Marketing
press@baltosoftware.com / 855-462-2586

SOURCE: Balto Software

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759326/Balto-Hits-Milestone-of-200-Million-Conversations-Guided-in-Real-Time

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
