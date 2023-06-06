From sustainable agriculture to technology to finance, the recipients of the first-ever Regenerative Futures funding are tackling the biggest issues facing climate action.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - As part of their commitment to enrich the lives and livelihoods of people nationwide-and in solidarity with the bipartisan two-thirds of Americans who think more should be done to mitigate climate change-next-generation fintech startup ConsumerCoverage has awarded funding to their first round of Regenerative Future recipients. This national initiative, which was established late last year in partnership with Atmos Financial, awards $6,000 to people looking to create a brighter, more sustainable world.

"It wasn't easy to select from a truly phenomenal list of applicants," says ConsumerCoverage CEO Vishal Shah. "We're humbled and inspired by the passion and commitment so many Americans have toward changing the world for the better."

According to findings published by the PEW Research Centre, most Americans believe more should be done to fight climate change-and the backing is bipartisan. "This issue really does transcend political divides," says Shah, "and is a reminder that there is more that unites us than separates us."

The winners of this round of funding include Arielle Terry, Melody Plan, and River Robbins. "These winners not only represent ingenuity and hope, but also, the sheer scale as well as scope of what needs to be done," Shah adds.

Terry, a climate justice activist from Arizona, is dedicated to creating a more sustainable world by helping people and businesses move money into climate solutions by funding renewable energy projects, jobs, and climate-resilient infrastructure. As an advocate for sustainability, she successfully lobbied for a climate-friendly 401k option and helped create a climate employee resource group. "I am honored to be one of the three inaugural recipients of the Regenerative Futures program," Terry says. "I am grateful for this opportunity to deepen my knowledge and understanding of the issues facing our planet, and am excited to take what I learn and apply it to my advocacy efforts for a sustainable and just future for all."

Robbins, a third-year student at the University of Virginia majoring in Systems Engineering with a concentration in Technology and the Environment-who is also the current Co-Chair of the UVA Office for Sustainability's Energy Working Group-echoes Terry's sentiment. "I am extremely grateful for the support and recognition of the Regenerative Futures program. This scholarship is an incredible way to help advance the careers of young professionals like myself who aspire to help build a greener, more equitable future."

Plan is a Master Composter and Eco Docent with the Solana Center for Environmental Innovation living on the Big Island of Hawai'i. She's passionate about educating others on how to compost and mitigate food waste and hosts virtual workshops and 1:1 composting consulting sessions. "The Regenerative Futures program has given me the opportunity to be a person of action toward climate and a more sustainable world. Without them, I wouldn't be going to Climate Farm School, and I'm so incredibly grateful. For everyone on this planet right now, this is the most pivotal decade of our lives and the generations that come after us. It only takes 3.5% of the population to catalyze change-choose to be part of the solution!"

Applications for funding for round two will start on July 15, 2023 and remain open until September 15, 2023. Learn more about Regenerative Futures and how to apply here.

About ConsumerCoverage

ConsumerCoverage is a next-generation fintech company connecting consumers with the free resources and intel they need to make more informed decisions about their finances. Founded in 2020 and servicing over half a million unique visitors a month, ConsumerCoverage offers radically real-life solutions to help Americans enhance their lives and livelihoods through the power of financial literacy. Visit ConsumerCoverage.com.

Contact:

Hollay Ghadery

hollay@consumercoverage.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167882