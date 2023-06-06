Schmidt brings decades of industry leadership, powerful background in cybersecurity, and impressive growth record to ECI

ECI, the leader in managed services and cybersecurity for the global financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Jeff Schmidt as president and CEO. Mr. Schmidt is a leader in managed services, technology, and cybersecurity with a long track record of growing sales, increasing profits, managing complex acquisitions and integrations, building world-class teams, and boosting customer service and retention.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005448/en/

ECI, the leader in managed services and cybersecurity for the global financial services industry, names Jeff Schmidt as president and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Schmidt joins ECI as the firm the leader in public cloud and cybersecurity managed services for the global financial services industry for hedge funds and other complex investment companies embarks on a new stage of growth to further secure its dominant role in the sector.

"ECI has more than two decades of experience solving its customers' toughest challenges and helping them adopt new technology in an ever-changing environment," said Mr. Schmidt. "We will continue to answer the call from our customers and uphold our mission to be the most transformative business partner you will ever engage, as we grow our product offerings and expand our services into adjacent sectors."

Mr. Schmidt added, "Our growth initiatives come at a time of record customer renewals. We intend to extend our track record as we guide clients through an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic climate."

Most recently, Mr. Schmidt was the founding CEO of Avertium, a leading provider of cybersecurity services, where he tripled revenues over five years. Earlier, Mr. Schmidt held management positions of increasing responsibility at SWS, All Covered, and British Telecom.

David Andrade, outgoing CEO of ECI, will consult with Jeff and the company during a transition period.

"I personally thank David for nearly two decades of exemplary service, including the past three years as CEO," said John Cahaly, Executive Chairman of ECI's Board of Directors. "David's contributions have helped build ECI into the powerful firm it is today and underpin the strong relationships and trust we enjoy with our clients and partners. We wish David well in his future endeavors."

About ECI

ECI is the leading provider of cloud services, cybersecurity, and digital transformation for alternative investment services organizations across the globe. With its unmatched platform of solutions, ECI provides assured business acceleration through technology, partnering with clients to drive innovation. More than 1,000 customers worldwide with over $3 trillion of assets under management put their trust in ECI. For more information, visit www.eci.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $55 billion of equity capital under management, including affiliates. H.I.G. specializes in providing debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies using a flexible approach focused on operations to add value to its portfolio companies. Our operations include debt funds that invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies of all sizes; real estate funds that invest in value-added properties that can benefit from improved asset management; and an infrastructure fund and that invests in value-add and core plus investments in the sector. Since 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. Based in Miami with offices across Europe, Asia, and South America, H.I.G. is committed to delivering superior returns to its investors while maintaining a focus on responsible investing and ethical business practices. Our current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined annual sales in excess of $30 billion. Learn more at www.higcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005448/en/

Contacts:

CLIENT CONTACT

Greg Yarrington

Chief Operating Officer

gyarringtong@eci.com

(646) 677-2899

MEDIA CONTACT

Travis Small

Slowey McManus Communications

tsmall@sloweymcmanus.com

(617) 538-9041