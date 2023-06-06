18th Edition Of Digital Transformation Summit, UAE

Physical Conference on 14th & 15th June 2023

Dubai, UAE, June 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - We are thrilled to unveil DT 100, a prestigious initiative that recognizes and celebrates the remarkable achievements of technology leaders in the UAE. Organized by Exito Media Concepts, DT 100 aims to honor individuals who have made exceptional contributions to advancing technology in the region.





We are proud to announce the distinguished individuals who have been selected for DT 100. These exceptional technology leaders have demonstrated outstanding skills, vision, and innovation, propelling the digital transformation landscape of the UAE to new heights.

Here is the esteemed DT 100 list:

Srinivasan Sampath - Acting Chief Technology Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank

Abdalla Al Ali - Director IT and Innovation, DMCC Authority

Aiman Othman - IT Director, Union Coop

Sebastian T. Samuel - Chief Information Officer, AW Rostamani Group

Tamer Hamed - Chief Information Officer, DUCAB

Eng. Isha Aljasmi - IT Director, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure

Gigi Mathew Thomas - Group Head - IT & Digital Transformation, Ittihad International Investment LLC

Abdul Rahmaan Ismail - Head of IT UAE, SAAB Group

Rajesh Kumar Bhaskaran - Executive Director, Head of Platforms , Core systems, EMIRATES NBD

Veneeth Purushotaman - Group Chief Information Officer, Aster DM healthcare

Munir Majdalawieh - Head of Information systems and Technology Management Department(Department Chair), Zayed University Dubai

Padam Kafle - Head of IT and Automation, Aster hospitals UAE

Swapnil Kelaiya - Sr IT Director, Smith+Nephew

Alexei Ivanov - Head Of Information Technology, MAPYR FZCO

Rahul Otawat - VP,Strategy,Analytics & Data Science - Wealth , Digital and Business banking, Mashreq Bank

SatyaShankar Chirravuri - Head of Technology Platforms - Cloud & Security, Al-Futtaim

Jayant Sharma - Digital Experience Platform Director, Miral Experiences

Somy Varghese - Head of Digital Transformation & Technology, Etoile Group

Himanshu Puri - Head Of Information Technology (CIO), King's College Hospital London - UAE

Arthur Oz - Head of Digital Platform, Al Hilal Bank

Gyan Prakash Srivastava - Head - Data Management , Analytics & Data Governance, Mashreq Bank

Carl Siddons - SVP Digital Design, ALDAR - Real Estate

Amna Saleh AlHammadi - Head of Health Systems and Integration Section, Acting Director of Health Information Systems Department, Emirates Health Services

Akash Lall - General Manager IT Digital, Sobha Realty

Ehtisham Syed - Executive Director IT, Falconpack

Dr. Hamad Khalifa Al Nuaimi - Telecommunications Specialist, Abu Dhabi Police

Vineesha Hk . - Advisor of Digital Transformation and Strategy, Office of Senior Leadership, UAE Government Entity

Dr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane - Dubai Government Advisor | MENA Government Advisor, Dubai Government

Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem - Digital Transformation, Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence Expert, Government of Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

Dr. Ebrahim Hasan Al Khajeh - Division Director of Human Capital Member of the Strategic Transformation Committee, Abu Dhabi Customs United Arab Emirates

Suleiman Mohammed Aldabbas - Digital Transformation Expert - Public Sector, UAE Government Entity

Awad Ahmed Ali El-Sidiq - Head of Artificial Intelligence & Analytics, ADNOC

Manal Allam - IT Head & Business Partner, Merck Group

Jad Hindy - Senior Vice President Marketing, Expo City Dubai

Kelly Machado - Digital Strategy & Transformation, UAE Government

Taghrid Alsaeed - Executive Director - Group Communications and Destination Marketing, Miral

Raed Kuhail - Executive Director, Digital and Technology, Miral

Sarfaraz Muneer - Vice President, Cyber Security and Technology Platform, Mubadala

Vishal Anand - Senior Director IT, Jumeirah Group

Aus Alzubaidi - Director of IT, Cybersecurity & Media Management, MBC Group (Middle East Broadcasting Corp)

Sumit Srivastava - Digital and Commercial officer, A leading Digital Services provider

Bart Pietruszka - Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Wholesale Data, Analytics and CRM, HSBC Bank Middle East

Nitin Bhandari - SVP & Head of Payit Digital Wallet, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Giovanni Gavino Everduin - Head of Strategy & Innovation, Commercial Bank International

Dr. Thierry Lestable - Executive Director, Artificial Intelligence & Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC), Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

Kareem Refaay - Managing Director GCC & MENA, The London Institute of Banking & Finance

Moe Abeidat - Group VP of Technology (Executive Committee), Aramex International

Krishnan Gopi - Group Chief Disruption Officer, GEMS Education

Imran Kannuti - Head, Banking Operations Digitization & Transformation, Banque Misr UAE

Sivakumar Venkatraman - Chief Technology Officer, Lockton (MENA) Limited

Jayaraj Perumalsamy - Group Head of IT & Digital Transformation, Barakat Group of Companies

Ronit Ghose - Global Head - Future of Finance, Citi

ElFadl Ibrahim - Head of AI & Analytics, ADNOC

Stephen Kruger - CTO, Careem

Suleiman Al Dabbas - Digital Transformation Expert, RTA

Chirenj Chandran - CEO, MySyara

Debbie Botha - Chief Partnership Officer, Women In Ai

Naushad Mohammed - Director - IT, VAMEDVAMED

Meshal Abdulla Binhussain - CIO Ministry of Finance

Eyad Kashkash - EVP, Group Head of IT, Al Ramz Corporation PJSC

Mamoun Alhomssey - Executive Vice President Technology, ADIB

Linoy Kidd - MSs cio menat, HSBC

Murali Mohan Thupakula - Group Director of IT - Digital Transformation, Geidea

Billel Ammour - Head of IT & Digital, Taqeef

Younis Othman - Senior Manager- Director of IT Department, Dubai Customs

Salahuddin Almohammadi - Group IT Director, HSA Group

Bisrat Degefa - Director - Head of Digital Developments, Gleeds

Ravindran Ramiah - CTO, Aafaq Islamic Finance PSC

Mohammed Ahteshamuddin - Head of Information & Technology, FlyDubai

Umesh Moolchandani - Chief Information Officer, Bin Dasmal Group

Santosh Shetty - CIO/Head of IT, Liwa Trading Enterprises LLC

Arun Kumar Mohta - Group IT Head, FJ Group

Vippon Kumar - Associate Director - IT, Plaza Premium Group

Ezzeddine Jradi - Chief Transformation and Business Excellence Officer, EMICOOL LLC

Hiren Desai - Head Of Information Technology, Burjeel Medical City

Vignesh Bala Pillai - Vice President, Technology, Mashreq

Manish Agarwal - Chief Information Officer, M H Enterprises LLC

Dylan Fernandes - Head Of Information Technology, Lavoya Restaurants Group

Somnath Sarkar - CISO - Group Head of Information Security, Mashreq Bank

Tarek Soubra - Chief Technology Officer, Al Maryah Community Bank

Shumon A Zaman - Chief Information and Digital Officer, Ali & Sons Holding LLC

Ibrahim Al Najjar - Vice President Information Technology, DP World

Ali H Ghunaim - Director Of Information Technology, Canadian Specialist Hospital

Suraj Nair - Director - Digital Services (Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan), Mondelez International

Lenish Kannan - CIO, WESTERN INTERNATIONAL GROUP - NESTO/GEEPAS

Khaldun S.A Al Khaldi - VP- Head Of Enterprise Infrastructure Services, Dubai Islamic Bank

Jacob Mathew - Head Of Information Technology, Government of Abu Dhabi Entity

Syed Ali Naqvi - Head of Cyber Security, HBL - Habib Bank Limited , Dubai

Miguel Rio-Tinto - Group Chief Digital and Information Officer, Emirates NBD

Gokul Gopalakrishnan - Head of Information Technology, Acino

Peter Gesper - Director of Information Technology, Majid Al Futtaim

Neeraj Tiwari - Head of Digital Technology, Kuwait Food Company (Americana) , Dubai

Dr. Joseph George - Chief Technology Officer, Smart Salem

Sasidhar Merugu - Head of Information Technology, Shalina Healthcare

Sourabh Shukla - Head IT PMO, AWR

Mustansir Aziz - Head Of Information Technology, Automech Group

Jitesh Goradia - IT Director, DarGlobal

Aslam Labeeb - Head of Supply Chain & IT, Gulf Brands International

Mohammed Tarik - Head of IT Business Management, Emirates NBD

These outstanding individuals have left an indelible mark on the technology sector in the UAE. The complete DT 100 list can be viewed on our official website: https://digitransformationsummit.com/uae/dt-100/

To mark this special occasion, we are delighted to announce that the launch of DT 100 magazine will take place during the highly anticipated 18th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit. The summit is scheduled for the 14th and 15th of June at the prestigious DIFC Ritz-Carlton in Dubai.

The Digital Transformation Summit is a premier event that brings together industry professionals, thought leaders, and technology enthusiasts for engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and unparalleled networking opportunities. This summit aligns with the UAE's commitment to digital transformation, as the government continues to drive innovation and technological advancements through initiatives like the UAE National Innovation Strategy, Smart Dubai, and the Dubai 10X initiative.

With substantial tech spends projected to exceed USD 26 billion by 2026, the UAE is positioned as a leading force in digital innovation. The launch of DT 100 during the summit will serve as a highlight, as we celebrate the exceptional contributions of these visionary leaders across various sectors.

Rishikesh Shetty, CEO of Exito Media Concepts, said, "We are excited to introduce DT 100, an esteemed recognition that shines a spotlight on UAE's technology leaders. The UAE government's unwavering focus on digital transformation has paved the way for unparalleled technological progress and innovation."

About Exito Media Concepts:

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

For more information about DT 100, including the complete list of nominees and the Digital Transformation Summit schedule, please visit our official event website: https://digitransformationsummit.com/uae

For press inquiries or media coverage requests,

Contact: Mithun Gopinath

Email: mithun.gopinath@exito-e.com

