HSG Advisors' CEO and Chief Strategy Officer to Speak at MGMA Summit

Travis Ansel and DJ Sullivan Will Present Insights on Utilizing Claims-Based Data for Strategic Growth

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / HSG Advisors, a national healthcare consulting firm, has lined up its CEO Travis Ansel and Chief Strategy Officer DJ Sullivan to speak at the virtual MGMA Summit 2023. HSG Advisors partners with health systems to transform their approach to markets, services, and providers for improved growth, and operational and financial sustainability. The MGMA Summit is a robust learning and networking event developed by Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) for its members. This year's MGMA Summit theme is "Moving Healthcare Forward," and will feature presentations and content from industry leaders on a wide range of medical topics, challenges, and trends.





MGMA Hosts HSG Advisors at 2023 Summit

Travis Ansel and DJ Sullivan of HSG Advisors will present on 'How to Utilize Outpatient and Ambulatory Claims-Based Insights for Strategic Growth' at the 2023 MGMA Summit.





"HSG Advisors is a long-time partner of MGMA. Its dedication to advocacy and education for medical group practice leaders is the gold standard," says Ansel. "Our leadership team looks forward to any opportunity to support its members and participate in its events, and we're pleased to share our data-driven insights to support healthcare professionals' strategic growth goals."

HSG Advisors' presentation is entitled "How to Utilize Outpatient and Ambulatory Claims-Based Insights for Strategic Growth," and will take place online on Thursday, June 8, from 11-11:50 a.m. ET. The session will feature proprietary claims-based data strategies and tools that provide healthcare leaders with invaluable details on outpatient utilization. Ansel and Sullivan will cover specific examples and case studies of healthcare organizations that are successfully utilizing data to prevent patient leakage, build closer physician alignment, remove access barriers, and optimize practice performance overall.

The MGMA Summit also offers peer networking opportunities even in the virtual environment, and a host of continuing education credit opportunities. HSG Advisors' presentation provides continuing education credits as follows: ACMPE: 1; ACHE: 1; CEU: 1; CME (AAPC*): 1; CPE: 1; PDC: 1; PDU: 1.

For more information on HSG Advisors, please visit www.HSGAdvisors.com.

For more information on MGMA's Summit, please visit https://www.mgma.com/events/2023-mgma-summit.

About HSG Advisors

HSG Advisors is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The practice empowers leaders to build differentiated health system strategies and high-performing employed physician networks by pairing data intelligence with experienced advice. The firm's comprehensive approach to leveraging market facts to inform healthcare strategies allows leaders to understand opportunities and deliver the right care to their communities. For more information about HSG, visit www.HSGAdvisors.com, connect on LinkedIn, email info@hsgadvisors.com or call (502) 814-1180.

Contact Information

Karolyn Raphael

PR for HSG Advisors

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422

SOURCE: HSG Advisors

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759452/HSG-Advisors-CEO-and-Chief-Strategy-Officer-to-Speak-at-MGMA-Summit