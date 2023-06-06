Americas Generators: Preparing Communities for Hurricane Season

Americas Generators, the leading global supplier of diesel generators is here to assist homeowners and businesses prepare for this Hurricane Season.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Hurricane Season spans from June 1 to November 30, with the peak of the season, typically occurring from mid-August to late October. This year, the Atlantic region is expected to experience approximately 14 named storms and 7 hurricanes.

During storms or hurricanes, power outages are common due to strong winds, heavy rains, and damage to the electrical grid. Americas Generators advises businesses and homeowners in hurricane-prone areas to have a professionally installed backup generator. A properly sized generator will ensure all equipment continues to work during a power outage.

If a portable gas or diesel generator is used, follow these guidelines for safety:

Place the generator in a suitable location: Never operate a generator indoors, including garages or basements. Place it outdoors in a well-ventilated area away from windows, doors, and vents. Generators emit carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas that can be harmful or fatal when inhaled in high concentrations. Install a transfer switch or use heavy-duty extension cords: A transfer switch allows direct connection to the building's electrical panel, eliminating the need for extension cords and ensuring a safe connection. If a transfer switch cannot be installed, use heavy-duty extension cords rated for outdoor use. Store fuel properly: Keep an adequate supply of fuel in approved containers in a safe, cool location. Store it away from the generator and potential fire, heat, or sparks. Manage the electrical load: Invest in a generator that meets your power requirements or prioritize essential appliances and equipment. Avoid overloading the generator by running too many devices simultaneously. Follow the manufacturer's instructions: When in doubt, consult the manufacturer's safety instructions. These will cover operating the generator and performing routine maintenance tasks.

Americas Generators, as the largest independent distributor of commercial and industrial diesel generators in North America, South America, and the Caribbean, offers over 400 high-quality generators with short lead times. They carry Tier 4 Final and EPA certified generators suitable for use in the United States, as well as Export generators suitable for hurricane-prone regions like the Caribbean. With their unparalleled inventory, they can meet the diverse power needs of homeowners and businesses across various industries and regions.

"Hurricanes have grown in strength and destructiveness in recent years, so residents and businesses in susceptible areas must be prepared for widespread power outages, invest in high-quality generators and educate themselves on their safe operation" states Eric Johnston, Americas Generators' CEO.

About Americas Generators: specializes in manufacturing and distributing diesel generators using high quality components. Headquartered in Miami, FL, they provide a comprehensive one-year warranty and complimentary virtual support. To learn more about their reliable power solutions, businesses can contact Americas Generators at 305-592-6800 or visit americasgenerators.com. With Americas Generators as a trusted partner, businesses can prepare for the uncertainties of hurricane season and ensure uninterrupted operations.

Contact Information

Eric Johnston

CEO

info@gopower.com

800-434-0003

SOURCE: Americas Generators

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758224/Americas-Generators-Preparing-Communities-for-Hurricane-Season