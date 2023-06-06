American Banker Names Episode Six as One of the 'Best Places to Work in Financial Technology 2023'

For the second year in a row, company recognized for its 'people-first' culture

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Episode Six (E6), a global provider of enterprise-grade payment processing and digital ledger infrastructure, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by American Banker for the second consecutive year. The company was recognized in part due to its ongoing dedication to fostering an environment that puts employees first by promoting work-life balance and providing professional development opportunities.

E6 firmly believes that employees who are supported and empowered to work toward both their professional and personal goals are the primary reason behind the company's continued success. As E6 continues to grow, its culture remains steadfast. In the past year, E6 has tripled in size and now employs nearly 150 people with operations in 38 countries.

"Being named as one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology for a second year in a row is an honor and a testament to our continued efforts to create a supportive and motivating environment for our employees," said John Mitchell, CEO and Co-Founder of E6. "Maintaining a culture that puts our employees first is and will always be a top priority for us."

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group. The 2023 list included 50companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker , National Mortgage News , PaymentsSource , Financial Planning and Digital Insurance .

"Some of the most intriguing technology advances in financial services are developed within fintech firms that partner or compete with traditional banks," said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "Best Places to Work in Financial Technology provides a closer look at some of these companies and the culture and benefits that help them attract top talent."

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com or write to penny.crosman@arizent.com .

