DuJour Select: DuJour Media's CEO & Founder Jason Binn Celebrate Summer Cover Star Rose Byrne

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / DuJour Media is delighted to announce a star-studded celebration in honor of our Summer issue cover star, the accomplished and acclaimed actress, Rose Byrne. The event will be hosted at the city's hotspot, LAVO, on Wednesday, June 7th, starting at 6pm.

This premier event will be hosted by DuJour Media's founder and CEO, Jason Binn, and Roberto Coin's Peter Webster, known for his exquisite taste and refined style. The duo has curated an evening designed to delight and impress, celebrating both the onset of summer and the talent gracing our cover.

Guests are invited to join us for an evening of high-style revelry and networking, with an exclusive guest list drawn from the spheres of fashion, film, music, and art. As one of the most anticipated events of the year, the evening will set the stage for an exquisite celebration of style, luxury, and the exceptional talent of our cover star, Rose Byrne.

This event will kick-off at 6 pm with a cocktail reception, setting the tone for a night of glamour, sophistication, and celebration. The highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be the unveiling of our summer cover, featuring the remarkable Rose Byrne, a symbol of power and grace in today's entertainment landscape.

Spaces for this exclusive event are limited, so please RSVP by June 6th.

We can't wait to share this momentous occasion with you as we continue to bring you the best in luxury, lifestyle, and culture.

About DuJour Media:

DuJour Media is a premier luxury lifestyle media company, delivering exclusive content across multiple platforms, including print, digital, and social media. Founded by media veteran Jason Binn, DuJour Media offers its affluent and influential audience unparalleled access to fashion, art, culture, and entertainment. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to the highest quality content, DuJour Media has established itself as a leading voice in the luxury lifestyle industry.

