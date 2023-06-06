Picton Property Income Ltd - 2023 Annual Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

6 June 2023

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

2023 Annual Report

Further to the announcement of its preliminary results on 25 May 2023, Picton can confirm that the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2023, which this year includes sustainability reporting, has been sent to shareholders and an interactive version is now available on the Company's website.

www.picton.co.uk/investors/annual-report-2023

In addition, the 2023 Sustainability Data Performance Report will be published and made available on the Company's website at the end of June.

For further information:

Tavistock

James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £766 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 March 2023).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS