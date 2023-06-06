BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

London, June 6





BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

6 June 2023



The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2023 of 1.10 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 14 July 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 16 June 2023 (ex-dividend date is 15 June 2023). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 23 June 2023.

