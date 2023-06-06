Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 6.6.2023

|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT 6.6.2023
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 6.6.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|6.6.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|4,500
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|18.7981
|EUR
|Total cost
|84,591.45
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 149 700 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 6.6.2023
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Arto Paukku
|Investor Relations Officer
|tel. +358 50 469 5380
|www.enento.com
Attachment
- Enento 6.6 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dad92d1c-36e1-4249-981b-4e6ee7367caa)