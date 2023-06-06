Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
6 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 529.391p. The highest price paid per share was 531.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 525.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,366,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,635,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
704
530.400
16:10:06
43
530.600
16:09:57
700
530.600
16:09:57
812
531.000
16:08:34
730
531.000
16:08:34
1596
530.400
16:04:03
163
530.600
16:01:17
631
530.600
16:01:17
593
530.600
16:01:17
2
530.600
16:01:17
1434
530.600
16:01:17
444
530.600
16:01:17
1276
530.600
15:59:18
1582
530.400
15:55:20
1348
531.000
15:53:19
1512
531.200
15:51:53
199
531.200
15:51:53
210
531.200
15:51:53
1193
531.200
15:51:53
294
531.000
15:48:21
601
531.200
15:47:42
763
531.200
15:47:42
631
531.200
15:43:42
505
531.200
15:43:42
137
531.200
15:43:42
628
531.200
15:42:42
631
531.200
15:42:42
363
530.800
15:36:33
728
530.800
15:36:33
344
530.800
15:34:25
189
530.800
15:34:25
1480
531.000
15:31:25
513
531.600
15:30:03
628
531.600
15:30:03
596
531.600
15:30:03
1578
531.600
15:30:03
254
531.600
15:30:03
1123
531.600
15:30:03
638
531.000
15:24:38
1800
531.400
15:22:59
1557
530.600
15:15:24
199
531.400
15:13:00
206
531.400
15:13:00
1
531.400
15:13:00
855
531.400
15:13:00
146
531.400
15:13:00
2065
531.400
15:13:00
628
531.600
15:12:24
631
531.600
15:12:24
388
531.600
15:12:24
2
531.600
15:11:24
1402
531.200
15:09:57
1
531.200
15:09:57
519
530.800
15:08:34
146
530.400
15:01:14
740
530.400
15:00:43
538
530.400
15:00:43
184
530.400
15:00:25
532
530.800
14:58:30
1042
530.800
14:58:30
1006
530.600
14:57:10
447
530.600
14:57:10
207
531.200
14:56:12
1300
531.200
14:56:12
45
531.200
14:56:12
212
531.000
14:51:10
568
531.000
14:51:10
631
531.000
14:51:10
1180
530.800
14:51:10
1370
530.800
14:51:10
475
530.800
14:51:10
913
530.800
14:48:45
545
530.800
14:48:45
66
529.800
14:43:18
1300
529.800
14:43:18
220
529.800
14:43:18
665
528.600
14:37:11
155
528.400
14:34:25
3
528.400
14:34:01
193
528.400
14:34:01
1200
528.400
14:34:01
600
528.400
14:34:01
500
528.400
14:34:01
454
528.400
14:34:01
1039
528.200
14:31:19
334
528.200
14:31:19
1320
528.400
14:30:39
428
528.800
14:22:19
1182
528.800
14:22:19
994
529.400
14:20:02
407
529.400
14:20:02
614
529.000
14:11:30
593
529.000
14:11:30
379
529.000
14:11:30
15
529.000
14:11:30
87
529.200
14:11:27
1365
529.200
14:11:27
1527
529.000
13:53:03
159
529.200
13:52:54
226
529.200
13:52:54
242
529.200
13:52:54
415
529.200
13:52:54
621
529.200
13:52:54
1254
529.200
13:52:54
1184
528.000
13:16:13
321
528.000
13:16:13
313
529.000
13:05:31
1013
529.000
13:05:31
469
528.800
13:02:41
1125
528.800
12:42:16
392
528.800
12:42:16
803
529.400
12:32:24
797
529.400
12:32:24
697
530.000
12:22:43
89
530.000
12:22:43
573
530.000
12:22:43
782
528.800
12:04:00
638
528.800
12:04:00
1036
530.800
11:59:59
541
530.800
11:59:59
484
530.400
11:47:15
1136
530.400
11:47:15
513
530.600
11:44:03
1048
530.600
11:44:03
1483
530.600
11:44:03
1376
528.800
11:16:05
1528
528.400
11:08:54
1351
528.200
10:55:02
1414
527.800
10:52:19
378
526.800
10:50:00
1042
526.800
10:50:00
304
526.000
10:16:15
1274
526.000
10:16:15
299
525.800
09:59:50
1133
525.800
09:59:50
1407
526.000
09:35:40
1509
526.400
09:22:00
826
527.400
09:09:19
253
527.400
09:09:19
304
527.400
09:09:19
1456
528.000
08:59:13
1326
528.200
08:56:40
374
527.000
08:42:48
1218
527.000
08:42:48
958
527.000
08:39:04
584
527.000
08:39:04
1387
527.000
08:28:38
348
526.800
08:24:05
637
527.000
08:24:05
362
527.000
08:24:05
1559
527.000
08:24:05
1351
525.800
08:19:52
1119
526.800
08:11:07
475
526.800
08:11:07
239
525.000
08:06:25
1300
525.000
08:06:25
338
525.800
08:05:53
1300
525.800
08:05:53