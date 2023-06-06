Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
6,2006,25018:06
06.06.2023 | 18:00
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

6 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 529.391p. The highest price paid per share was 531.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 525.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,366,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,635,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

704

530.400

16:10:06

43

530.600

16:09:57

700

530.600

16:09:57

812

531.000

16:08:34

730

531.000

16:08:34

1596

530.400

16:04:03

163

530.600

16:01:17

631

530.600

16:01:17

593

530.600

16:01:17

2

530.600

16:01:17

1434

530.600

16:01:17

444

530.600

16:01:17

1276

530.600

15:59:18

1582

530.400

15:55:20

1348

531.000

15:53:19

1512

531.200

15:51:53

199

531.200

15:51:53

210

531.200

15:51:53

1193

531.200

15:51:53

294

531.000

15:48:21

601

531.200

15:47:42

763

531.200

15:47:42

631

531.200

15:43:42

505

531.200

15:43:42

137

531.200

15:43:42

628

531.200

15:42:42

631

531.200

15:42:42

363

530.800

15:36:33

728

530.800

15:36:33

344

530.800

15:34:25

189

530.800

15:34:25

1480

531.000

15:31:25

513

531.600

15:30:03

628

531.600

15:30:03

596

531.600

15:30:03

1578

531.600

15:30:03

254

531.600

15:30:03

1123

531.600

15:30:03

638

531.000

15:24:38

1800

531.400

15:22:59

1557

530.600

15:15:24

199

531.400

15:13:00

206

531.400

15:13:00

1

531.400

15:13:00

855

531.400

15:13:00

146

531.400

15:13:00

2065

531.400

15:13:00

628

531.600

15:12:24

631

531.600

15:12:24

388

531.600

15:12:24

2

531.600

15:11:24

1402

531.200

15:09:57

1

531.200

15:09:57

519

530.800

15:08:34

146

530.400

15:01:14

740

530.400

15:00:43

538

530.400

15:00:43

184

530.400

15:00:25

532

530.800

14:58:30

1042

530.800

14:58:30

1006

530.600

14:57:10

447

530.600

14:57:10

207

531.200

14:56:12

1300

531.200

14:56:12

45

531.200

14:56:12

212

531.000

14:51:10

568

531.000

14:51:10

631

531.000

14:51:10

1180

530.800

14:51:10

1370

530.800

14:51:10

475

530.800

14:51:10

913

530.800

14:48:45

545

530.800

14:48:45

66

529.800

14:43:18

1300

529.800

14:43:18

220

529.800

14:43:18

665

528.600

14:37:11

155

528.400

14:34:25

3

528.400

14:34:01

193

528.400

14:34:01

1200

528.400

14:34:01

600

528.400

14:34:01

500

528.400

14:34:01

454

528.400

14:34:01

1039

528.200

14:31:19

334

528.200

14:31:19

1320

528.400

14:30:39

428

528.800

14:22:19

1182

528.800

14:22:19

994

529.400

14:20:02

407

529.400

14:20:02

614

529.000

14:11:30

593

529.000

14:11:30

379

529.000

14:11:30

15

529.000

14:11:30

87

529.200

14:11:27

1365

529.200

14:11:27

1527

529.000

13:53:03

159

529.200

13:52:54

226

529.200

13:52:54

242

529.200

13:52:54

415

529.200

13:52:54

621

529.200

13:52:54

1254

529.200

13:52:54

1184

528.000

13:16:13

321

528.000

13:16:13

313

529.000

13:05:31

1013

529.000

13:05:31

469

528.800

13:02:41

1125

528.800

12:42:16

392

528.800

12:42:16

803

529.400

12:32:24

797

529.400

12:32:24

697

530.000

12:22:43

89

530.000

12:22:43

573

530.000

12:22:43

782

528.800

12:04:00

638

528.800

12:04:00

1036

530.800

11:59:59

541

530.800

11:59:59

484

530.400

11:47:15

1136

530.400

11:47:15

513

530.600

11:44:03

1048

530.600

11:44:03

1483

530.600

11:44:03

1376

528.800

11:16:05

1528

528.400

11:08:54

1351

528.200

10:55:02

1414

527.800

10:52:19

378

526.800

10:50:00

1042

526.800

10:50:00

304

526.000

10:16:15

1274

526.000

10:16:15

299

525.800

09:59:50

1133

525.800

09:59:50

1407

526.000

09:35:40

1509

526.400

09:22:00

826

527.400

09:09:19

253

527.400

09:09:19

304

527.400

09:09:19

1456

528.000

08:59:13

1326

528.200

08:56:40

374

527.000

08:42:48

1218

527.000

08:42:48

958

527.000

08:39:04

584

527.000

08:39:04

1387

527.000

08:28:38

348

526.800

08:24:05

637

527.000

08:24:05

362

527.000

08:24:05

1559

527.000

08:24:05

1351

525.800

08:19:52

1119

526.800

08:11:07

475

526.800

08:11:07

239

525.000

08:06:25

1300

525.000

08:06:25

338

525.800

08:05:53

1300

525.800

08:05:53


