HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 29, 2023.

Q2 Revenue : $1.13 billion

$1.13 billion Q2 Net Income per Share: $0.38 GAAP; $0.74 adjusted (non-GAAP)

"We delivered outstanding results for the fiscal second quarter as we were able to ship more to customers with continued improvements in supply chain dynamics," said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. "We are confident in our ability to take market share given our backlog and strategic industry position with market-leading technologies and an expanding addressable market."

For fiscal second quarter 2023, Ciena reported revenue of $1.13 billion as compared to $949.2 million for the fiscal second quarter 2022.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal second quarter 2023 was $57.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $38.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the fiscal second quarter 2022.

Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal second quarter 2023 was $110.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $76.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the fiscal second quarter 2022.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Performance Summary

The tables below (in millions, except percentage data) provide comparisons of certain quarterly results to the prior year. Appendices A and B set forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this release.

GAAP Results (unaudited) Q2 Q2 Period Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 1,132.7 $ 949.2 19.3 % Gross margin 43.1 % 42.3 % 0.8 % Operating expense $ 384.9 $ 343.4 12.1 % Operating margin 9.1 % 6.2 % 2.9 %

Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) Q2 Q2 Period Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 1,132.7 $ 949.2 19.3 % Adj. gross margin 43.7 % 43.0 % 0.7 % Adj. operating expense $ 338.1 $ 301.1 12.3 % Adj. operating margin 13.8 % 11.3 % 2.5 % Adj. EBITDA $ 180.6 $ 129.3 39.7 % * Denotes % change, or in the case of margin, absolute change

Revenue by Segment (unaudited) Q2 FY 2023 Q2 FY 2022 Revenue %** Revenue %** Networking Platforms Converged Packet Optical $ 784.5 69.3 $ 625.3 65.8 Routing and Switching 130.4 11.5 109.2 11.5 Total Networking Platforms 914.9 80.8 734.5 77.3 Platform Software and Services 69.4 6.1 69.1 7.3 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 20.6 1.8 16.9 1.8 Global Services Maintenance Support and Training 73.2 6.5 74.0 7.8 Installation and Deployment 39.5 3.5 41.4 4.4 Consulting and Network Design 15.1 1.3 13.3 1.4 Total Global Services 127.8 11.3 128.7 13.6 Total $ 1,132.7 100.0 $ 949.2 100.0 ** Denotes % of total revenue

Additional Performance Metrics for Fiscal Second Quarter 2023

Revenue by Geographic Region (unaudited) Q2 FY 2023 Q2 FY 2022 Revenue % ** Revenue % ** Americas $ 794.4 70.1 $ 700.8 73.8 Europe, Middle East and Africa 173.4 15.3 145.1 15.3 Asia Pacific 164.9 14.6 103.3 10.9 Total $ 1,132.7 100.0 $ 949.2 100.0 ** Denotes % of total revenue

One customer represented 10%-plus of revenue for a total of 10.9% of revenue

Cash and investments totaled $1.34 billion

Cash flow from operations totaled $229.8 million

Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 97

Accounts receivable, net balance was $1.04 billion

Unbilled contract assets, net balance was $180.0 million

Inventories totaled $1.10 billion, including: Raw materials: $753.4 million Work in process: $20.9 million Finished goods: $308.0 million Deferred cost of sales: $58.1 million Reserve for excess and obsolescence: $(42.3) million

Product inventory turns were 2.0

Headcount totaled 8,385

Supplemental Materials and Live Web Broadcast of Unaudited Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results Today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in conjunction with this announcement, Ciena has posted to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website certain related supporting materials for its unaudited fiscal second quarter 2023 results.

Ciena's management will also host a discussion today with investors and financial analysts that will include the Company's outlook. The live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern will be accessible via www.ciena.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available shortly following its conclusion on the Investor Relations page of Ciena's website.

Notes to Investors

Forward-Looking Statements. You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, recent news, financial results, supplemental financial information, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ciena's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements in this release include: "We delivered outstanding results for the fiscal second quarter as we were able to ship more to customers with continued improvements in supply chain dynamics, We are confident in our ability to take market share given our backlog and strategic industry position with market-leading technologies and an expanding addressable market."

Ciena's actual results, performance or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements made or implied due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to Ciena's business, including: the effect of broader economic and market conditions on our customers and their business; our ability to execute our business and growth strategies; the impact of supply chain constraints or disruptions; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of countermeasures taken to mitigate its spread on macroeconomic conditions, economic activity, demand for our technology solutions, short- and long-term changes in customer or end user needs, continuity of supply chain, our business operations, liquidity and financial results; changes in network spending or network strategy by our customers; seasonality and the timing and size of customer orders, including our ability to recognize revenue relating to such sales; the level of competitive pressure we encounter; the product, customer and geographic mix of sales within the period; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; factors beyond our control such as natural disasters, climate change, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical events, including but not limited to

the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and public health emergencies; changes in tax or trade regulations, including the imposition of tariffs, duties or efforts to withdraw from or materially modify international trade agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed in Ciena's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Ciena's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on December 16, 2022 and included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to be filed with the SEC. Ciena assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Presentation of Quarterly and Annual Results. This release includes non-GAAP measures of Ciena's gross profit, operating expense, income from operations, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, and measures of net income and net income per share. In evaluating the operating performance of Ciena's business, management excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. These items share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and Ciena does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of Ciena's control. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures below provide management and investors useful information and meaningful insight to the operating performance of the business. The presentation of these non- GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to Ciena's GAAP results and these measures are not intended to be a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Ciena's non-GAAP measures and the related adjustments may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies and should only be used to evaluate Ciena's results of operations in conjunction with our corresponding GAAP results. To the extent not previously disclosed in a prior Ciena financial results press release, Appendices A and B to this press release set forth a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures contained in this release.

About Ciena. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Revenue: Products $ 935,330 $ 759,948 $ 1,813,045 $ 1,424,955 Services 197,325 189,279 376,131 368,715 Total revenue 1,132,655 949,227 2,189,176 1,793,670 Cost of goods sold: Products 541,883 452,057 1,042,220 824,622 Services 103,089 95,389 203,327 183,080 Total cost of goods sold 644,972 547,446 1,245,547 1,007,702 Gross profit 487,683 401,781 943,629 785,968 Operating expenses: Research and development 189,993 159,324 371,723 307,733 Selling and marketing 125,083 119,939 248,890 238,820 General and administrative 50,939 45,572 101,835 90,070 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 8,153 9,102 12,451 12,511 Amortization of intangible assets 9,845 8,920 17,286 17,838 Acquisition and integration costs 857 495 3,415 563 Total operating expenses 384,870 343,352 755,600 667,535 Income from operations 102,813 58,429 188,029 118,433 Interest and other income, net 8,551 808 40,524 4,494 Interest expense (23,889 ) (11,985 ) (39,759 ) (20,633 ) Income before income taxes 87,475 47,252 188,794 102,294 Provision for income taxes 29,821 8,330 54,899 17,549 Net income $ 57,654 $ 38,922 $ 133,895 $ 84,745 Net Income per Common Share Basic net income per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.26 $ 0.90 $ 0.55 Diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.38 $ 0.25 $ 0.89 $ 0.55 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 149,616 152,197 149,351 153,179 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 150,147 153,344 149,852 154,580

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 0.5 million shares for both the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2023; and (ii) 1.1 million and 1.4 million shares for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2022, respectively.

CIENA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) April 29,

2023 October 29,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,167,695 $ 994,352 Short-term investments 150,464 153,989 Accounts receivable, net 1,036,688 920,772 Inventories 1,098,092 946,730 Prepaid expenses and other 415,687 370,053 Total current assets 3,868,626 3,385,896 Long-term investments 25,237 35,385 Equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, net 278,344 267,779 Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,119 45,108 Goodwill 446,364 328,322 Other intangible assets, net 231,314 69,517 Deferred tax asset, net 795,051 824,008 Other long-term assets 89,583 113,617 Total assets $ 5,775,638 $ 5,069,632 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 444,769 $ 516,047 Accrued liabilities and other short-term obligations 380,969 360,782 Deferred revenue 202,818 137,899 Operating lease liabilities 17,443 18,925 Current portion of long-term debt 11,930 6,930 Total current liabilities 1,057,929 1,040,583 Long-term deferred revenue 67,807 62,336 Other long-term obligations 154,870 150,335 Long-term operating lease liabilities 39,979 42,392 Long-term debt, net 1,546,400 1,061,125 Total liabilities $ 2,866,985 $ 2,356,771 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock - par value $0.01; 290,000,000 shares authorized; 149,498,465 and 148,412,943 shares issued and outstanding 1,495 1,484 Additional paid-in capital 6,445,247 6,390,252 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,754 ) (46,645 ) Accumulated deficit (3,498,335 ) (3,632,230 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,908,653 2,712,861 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,775,638 $ 5,069,632

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net income $ 133,895 $ 84,745 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 45,903 46,030 Share-based compensation expense 62,372 50,970 Amortization of intangible assets 23,600 24,463 Deferred taxes (2,134 ) (13,474 ) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence 12,691 8,487 Provision for warranty 13,577 7,228 Gain on cost method equity investment (26,455 ) (4,120 ) Other 11,331 (1,713 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (116,914 ) 104,455 Inventories (162,143 ) (171,056 ) Prepaid expenses and other (41,511 ) (36,673 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,644 8,222 Accounts payable, accruals and other obligations (55,754 ) (88,960 ) Deferred revenue 68,818 43,753 Short and long-term operating lease liabilities (10,748 ) (10,216 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (35,828 ) 52,141 Cash flows used in investing activities: Payments for equipment, furniture, fixtures and intellectual property (58,034 ) (45,249 ) Purchases of investments (106,245 ) (461,553 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 123,251 90,005 Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net (6,194 ) 3,708 Purchase of cost method equity investments - (8,000 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (230,048 ) (62,043 ) Net cash used in investing activities (277,270 ) (483,132 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - 400,000 Proceeds from issuance of term loan, net 497,500 - Payment of long term debt (3,465 ) (3,465 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (5,230 ) (5,145 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (1,864 ) (1,635 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of stock unit awards (22,022 ) (35,004 ) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program - (332,794 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 14,656 15,185 Net cash provided by financing activities 479,575 37,142 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,867 (8,807 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 173,344 (402,656 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 994,378 1,422,604 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,167,722 $ 1,019,948 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 37,514 $ 16,809 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net $ 24,218 $ 17,905 Operating lease payments $ 11,689 $ 10,917 Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchase of equipment in accounts payable $ 4,618 $ 8,093 Repurchase of common stock in accrued liabilities from repurchase program $ - $ 5,000 Operating right-of-use assets subject to lease liability $ 6,177 $ 3,589 Gain on cost method equity investment $ 26,455 $ 4,120

APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Measurements (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Gross Profit Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP gross profit $ 487,683 $ 401,781 Share-based compensation-products 1,155 1,058 Share-based compensation-services 2,659 1,943 Amortization of intangible assets 3,431 3,313 Total adjustments related to gross profit 7,245 6,314 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit $ 494,928 $ 408,095 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit percentage 43.7 % 43.0 % Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP operating expense $ 384,870 $ 343,352 Share-based compensation-research and development 10,731 8,309 Share-based compensation-sales and marketing 8,755 8,061 Share-based compensation-general and administrative 8,468 7,334 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 8,153 9,102 Amortization of intangible assets 9,845 8,920 Acquisition and integration costs 857 495 Total adjustments related to operating expense 46,809 42,221 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense $ 338,061 $ 301,131 Income from Operations Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP income from operations $ 102,813 $ 58,429 Total adjustments related to gross profit 7,245 6,314 Total adjustments related to operating expense 46,809 42,221 Total adjustments related to income from operations 54,054 48,535 Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations $ 156,867 $ 106,964 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin percentage 13.8 % 11.3 % Net Income Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP net income $ 57,654 $ 38,922 Exclude GAAP provision for income taxes 29,821 8,330 Income before income taxes 87,475 47,252 Total adjustments related to income from operations 54,054 48,535 Adjusted income before income taxes 141,529 95,787 Non-GAAP tax provision on adjusted income before income taxes 31,136 19,349 Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income $ 110,393 $ 76,438 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 149,616 152,197 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 150,147 153,344 Net Income per Common Share GAAP diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.38 $ 0.25 Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.74 $ 0.50

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 0.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023; and (ii) 1.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

APPENDIX B - Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Net income (GAAP) $ 57,654 $ 38,922 Add: Interest expense 23,889 11,985 Less: Interest and other income, net 8,551 808 Add: Provision for income taxes 29,821 8,330 Add: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 23,695 22,377 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 13,275 12,233 EBITDA $ 139,783 $ 93,039 Add: Share-based compensation cost 31,768 26,673 Add: Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 8,153 9,102 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 857 495 Adjusted EBITDA $ 180,561 $ 129,309

* * *

The adjusted (non-GAAP) measures above and their reconciliation to Ciena's GAAP results for the periods presented reflect adjustments relating to the following items:

Share-based compensation - a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance.

a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance. Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs - costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities, and the redesign of business processes including restructuring certain real estate facilities.

costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities, and the redesign of business processes including restructuring certain real estate facilities. Amortization of intangible assets - a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life.

a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life. Acquisition and integration costs - primarily consist of financial, legal and accounting advisors' costs and employment-related costs related to Ciena's acquisitions in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023.

- primarily consist of financial, legal and accounting advisors' costs and employment-related costs related to Ciena's acquisitions in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP tax provision - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes a current, blended U.S. and foreign statutory annual tax rate of 22.0% for the second fiscal quarter of 2023 and 20.2% for the second fiscal quarter of 2022. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy.

