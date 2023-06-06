Better Technology Consulting Inc.: World's First Bitcoin University Campus is Opening in Houston, on Independence Day

Bitcoin, The Currency of Freedom, and The Fourth of July are celebrating Independence Day together with a new Bitcoin education center in Houston

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / It's now 2023, and many have heard of Bitcoin before, but chances are most have never used it as an investment, or even know someone who has. Well, for those curious about the world's leading online investment works, and who live in the great city of Houston, rejoice, because the world's first Bitcoin University Campus is opening on The Fourth of July.

Bitcoin University

Houston Campus Opens July 4, 2023

Online since May 15, 2015 at BitcoinUniversity.org, Bitcoin University has been a leading online source for Bitcoin education and training for more than half of Bitcoin's life. Bitcoin has gone from just an idea on a whitepaper, in 2008, to the most successful investment of the 21st century. In 2023 alone, Bitcoin is up 65%, as the next Bitcoin Bull Run has begun. Now, Houston residents can understand what a Bitcoin can do in a live, real-world interactive environment at 5030 Gessner Road.

When asked why Bitcoin is "The Currency of Freedom", Bitcoin University Professor Evander Smart replied "Bitcoin is The Currency of Freedom' because those who possess it become free from economic issues like debt, inflation and low interest rates. Over 100 million Bitcoin owners have freed themselves, mentally, so they can now experience freedom, digitally and financially. Bitcoin takes investing into the 21st century, creating a fast, decentralized and fun new asset class! Discover what a Bitcoin can do at the first live 7PM Bitcoin class, on the 4th of July. It's a great time to discover how Bitcoin became the world's best investment!"

Bitcoin University's Houston Campus is located at 5030 Gessner Road, one mile south of 290. Doors open at Noon. Class starts at 7PM.

