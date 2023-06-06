Presentation on Wed., June 7th at 11 a.m. PT

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - FlooidCX Corporation (OTC: FLCX), "DBA" Quantum Energy Corp. (OTC: QREE), ("Quantum"), a developer of transformative photonic energy systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy owned by and for use of the consumer, announced that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Management is scheduled to present on Wed., June 7th at 11 a.m. PT.

We invite interested parties should register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

About Quantum Energy

Quantum Energy Corp. (OTC: QREE) is a fully distributed energy-focused company. Quantum's project emphasis is on its developed and commercialized cleantech direct energy systems, which will eliminate the need for the use of aging and inefficient electrical grids and the widespread use of alternating current to direct current inverters, both of which contribute to massive energy losses worldwide.

Quantum Energy Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

Brett Maas

Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

