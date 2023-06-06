Special Sponsor: Government of QuébecPremier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities

Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets

Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies

Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial ESG Sponsor: Socialsuite

Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, Out of the Box Capital, Amvest Capital, INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology

Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World, LFG Equities

Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 is pleased to announce the launch of THE Global Private Streaming Platform dedicated to virtual attendance - limited availability through registration only.

Once you have registered you will be able to log on daily with your unique code to THE Event as a virtual global audience member and view live presentations from C-suite members of participating companies, and the world's foremost thought leaders, panelists and keynotes delivered at THE Event from 8:00 am ET to 5:00 pm ET, Monday June 19-Wednesday June 21, 2023.

If you wish to view THE Event in real time as a virtual global audience member, please register here:

https://www.bigmarker.com/series/the-mining-investment-event-/series_summit?utm_bmcr_source=NR

Note: your unique/dedicated registration link will be sent to you - this code is un-shareable and is unique to you as a registered THE Event virtual global audience member.

Information regarding registration, agendas, sponsors, initiatives and speakers for THE Event can be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

THE Event Participating Companies Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) Fury Gold Mines Limited

(TSXV: FURY) (NYSE: FURY) Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

(TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) Red Pine Exploration Inc.

(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF) Amex Exploration Inc.

(TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF) Generation Mining Limited

(TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) Northern Superior Resources Inc.

(TSXV: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF) Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

(TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) Archer Exploration Corp.

(CSE: RCHR) Go Metals Corp.

(CSE: GOCO) NorthWest Copper Corp.

(TSXV: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) Sayona Mining Limited

(ASX: SAY) (OTCQB: SYAXF) Arizona Sonoran Copper Company

(TSX: ASCU) (OTCQX: ASCUF) Gold Royalty Corp.

(NYSE: GROY) Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

(TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG) Signal Gold Inc.

(TSX: SGNL) (OTCQB: SGNLF) Baselode Energy Corp.

(TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) Goliath Resources Limited

(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) Nuvau Minerals Corp.

Private Sirios Resources Inc.

(TSXV: SOI) Bonterra Resources Inc.

(TSX: BTR) (OTCQX: BONFX) Harfang Exploration Inc.

(TSXV: HAR) O3 Mining Inc.

(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

(TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) Brunswick Exploration Inc.

(TSXV: BWR) Hecla Mining Company

(NYSE: HL) OMAI Gold Mines Corp.

(TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) Stelmine Canada Ltd.

(TSXV: STH) (OTCQB: STHFF) Canada Nickel Company Inc.

(TSXV: CNC) (OCTQX: CNIKF) Hycroft Mining Corp.

(NASDAQ: HYMC) Orford Mining Corporation

(TSXV: ORM) Steppe Gold Ltd.

(TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) Cartier Resources Inc.

(TSXV: ECR) Ion Energy Ltd.

(TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) Osisko Development Corp.

(TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV) Stillwater Critical Minerals

(TSXV: PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF) Doré Copper Mining Corp.

(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF) Jaguar Mining Inc.

(TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF) Osisko Metals Incorporated

(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) Strategic Resources Inc.

(TSXV: SR) Emerita Resources Corp.

(TSX: EMO) (OTCQB: EMOTF) Juggernaut Exploration Inc.

(TSXV: JUGR) Osisko Mining Inc.

(TSX: OSK) Talisker Resources Ltd.

(TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) Empress Royalty Corp.

(TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF) Kirkland Lake Discoveries

(TSXV: KLDC) Palladium One Mining Inc.

(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF) Thunder Gold Corp.

(TSXV: TGOL) EMX Royalty Corp.

(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE: EMX) Lavras Gold Corp.

(TSXV: LGC) (OTCQB: LGCFF) Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

(NYSE: PZG) Troilus Gold Corp.

(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF) EU Gold Mining Inc.

Private Li-FT Power Ltd.

(CSE: LIFT) Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

(TSXV: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF) Vanstar Mining Resources

(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) Exiro Minerals Corp.

Private LithiumBank Resources

(TSX: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) Power Nickel Inc.

(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF) Vision Lithium Inc.

(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) Exploits Discovery Corp.

(CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) Lomiko Metals Inc.

(TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) Prospector Metals Corp.

(TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) Wallbridge Mining Company

(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF) Fireweed Metals Corp.

(TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF) Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

(TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) QC Copper & Gold Inc.

(TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) First Mining Gold Corp.

(TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) Midland Exploration Inc.

(TSXV: MD) Quebec Nickel Corp

(CSE: QNI) (OTCQB: QNICF) West Red Lake Gold Mines

(TSXV: WRLG) First Phosphate Corp.

(CSE: PHOS) Mundoro Capital Ltd.

(TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF) Rackla Metals Inc.

(TSXV: RAK) Western Copper and Gold

(TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) Winsome Resources Limited

(ASX: WR1) THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge & Industry Invites* Astra Exploration Inc.

(TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) EDM Resources Inc.

(TSXV: EDM) Medaro Gold Resources Corp.*

(TSXV: MEDA) Quimbaya Gold Inc.

(CSE: QIM) Beauce Gold Fields Inc.

(TSXV: BGF) Electro Metals & Mining

Private Magna Mining Inc.*

(TSXV: NICU) Radisson Mining Resources*

(TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) Canadian Copper Inc.

(CSE: CCI) Focus Graphite Inc.

(TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) Metals Energy Corp.

(TSXV: MERG) Renforth Resources Inc.

(CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) Comet Lithium Corp.

(TSXV: CLIC) Fokus Mining Corporation

(TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) Platinex Inc.

(CSE: PTX) Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

(CSE: SCM) Delta Resources Limited

(TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) Green Battery Minerals Inc.

(TSXV: GEM) (OTCQB: GBMIF) Puma Exploration Inc.

(TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) Vior Inc.

(TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) Dryden Gold Corp.

Private iMetal Resources Inc.*

(TSXV: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) Quebec Precious Metals Corporation*

(TSXV: QPM) (OTCQB: CJCFF) Xplore Resources Corp.*

(TSXV: XPLR) E2Gold Inc.

(TSXV: ETU) (OTCQB: ETUGF) Leopard Lake Gold Corp.

(CSE: LP)

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, hosted annually in Quebec City, Canada. THE Event is invitation only and is independently sponsored by the Government of Quebec, and financial and mining communities at large. It is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through unique Student Sponsorships, She-Co Initiatives, highlighting ESG and equality issues and by providing a platform for some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com

Joanne Jobin

Principal & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker

Associate

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

bbooker@vidconferences.com

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168952