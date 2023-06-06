RSM Leverages Suralink to Improve the Client Experience Using Suralink's Secure Document Workflow Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Suralink, the leader in request list management and approval workflow software for accountants, announced today that RSM US LLP, the nation's leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, is leveraging Suralink to increase effectiveness in document sharing while improving the client experience.

For nearly 100 years, RSM has focused on bringing both innovative technology and proven expertise to each aspect of the client relationship. In early 2021, the RSM assurance team thought there was an opportunity to improve and enhance the document exchange and workflow process, so they decided to search for a solution.

"We are continuously looking for ways to evolve our firm's digital ecosystem that enable us to provide human insights that instill confidence and inform clients' business decisions," said Scott Wilson, audit innovation leader and a principal with RSM US LLP. "Suralink was a clear choice for us. It has optimized document sharing with our clients during engagements, and we are pleased with the visibility Suralink provides into staffing and resource management. We look forward to discovering additional benefits that Suralink can provide to our firm and our clients."

RSM is using Suralink's cloud-based request list management and secure file sharing products across engagement teams to expedite the document request and file-sharing process.

"We could not be more excited about this opportunity to work with RSM," says Alex Terry, CEO of Suralink. "RSM and Suralink are both leaders in our respective industries, so it only makes sense that we would work together to help RSM provide their clients with the best technology and experience available on the market today."

Suralink is the leader in request list management and approval workflow, helping businesses simplify the document workflow process while improving the client experience. The company's cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction. Suralink's technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps more than 850 clients worldwide ensure security, simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document workflow process.

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class assurance, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients RSM US LLP serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and RSM is focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 51,000 people across 123 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

