Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that Dave Oldreive will be joining Suncor as executive vice president, Downstream.

Dave brings nearly 30 years of energy industry experience, including extensive experience in Canadian refining and a keen understanding of the Canadian market. He is known for delivering operational excellence and enhanced competitiveness as well as for transforming culture and leadership.

Through his career with ExxonMobil and Imperial Oil working in Canada, the United States and Singapore, Dave has had a variety of roles in engineering, operations, supply, and corporate functions with increasing responsibility. In his most recent position as the head of ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge refinery he was responsible for all aspects of safe, reliable and profitable operations of the refinery. Prior to that, Dave was the refinery manager for Imperial Oil's Strathcona refinery.

Dave holds a mechanical engineering degree from Dalhousie University and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Mary's University.

"Dave will be a great addition to the executive leadership team as we drive clarity, simplification and focus to achieve superior safety, reliability, and operational excellence performance, and profitability," says Rich Kruger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He brings extensive experience and leadership to this role."

