NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
NEXTDC Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Sustainability, Operational Excellence, and Customer Value

NEXTDC's commitment to addressing customer pain points and frustrations via its vast technology know-how and drive for innovation based on customer analysis sets it apart.

SAN ANTONIO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the data center infrastructure and operations industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes NEXTDC with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Award. The company has gained a unique edge in a highly competitive market and has emerged as a prominent and dependable data center service provider that offers unmatched critical infrastructure and industry-leading operational superiority. Its success is directly attributed to its excellence in tracking, studying, and understanding drivers of change that impact the current market dynamics and megatrends that will influence future market requirements. It offers highly robust and expansive digital infrastructure products and solutions that address current customer needs, market requirements, and future needs, differentiating it from competitors.

2023 Asia Pacific Data Centre Infrastructure and Operations Customer Value Leadership Award

NEXTDC leverages its scalable and customizable digital infrastructure to offer superior customer experiences and satisfaction, matching the unique customer needs at every level. NEXTDC's Axon is a full-featured interconnection solution tailored to meet the demands of companies of all sizes and sectors, providing the connectivity, security, flexibility, scalability, and optimal performance necessary for seamless interconnected experiences and success in the digital transformation journey. The platform offers a variety of connection possibilities over highly secure and swift virtual circuits, enabling businesses to connect seamlessly with their partners, cloud service providers, and Internet service providers.

Gautham Gnanajothi, Vice President of Research, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "NEXTDC's excellence in product/service value is underpinned by its 'Customer First' value and ability to empower its customers with its best-of-breed data center infrastructure that offers industry-leading availability, resilience, energy efficiency, sustainability, operational excellence, and security while remaining highly cost competitive."

NEXTDC's Mission Critical Space (MCX), bespoke critical infrastructure centers, allows end users to run mission-critical operations remotely. The company's focus and commitment to sustainability paves the way for a seamless transition to carbon-neutral digital operations. The phenomenal success of the NEXTneutral program (188% customer uptake increase in 2022) that supports customers' carbon neutrality journey positions the company as a torch bearer in this space. Its evaporative cooling designs deliver the lowest possible PUE to customers while driving down costs and positively impacting the environment. NEXTDC's ONEDC platform offers excellence in data center infrastructure and operations through real-time information, transparency, and autonomy, enhancing customer experience.

"NEXTDC's deep-rooted engineering expertise, superior R&D capabilities, and innovation excellence have resulted in path-breaking operational efficiency gains and significant customer value additions," added Gnanajothi. With its unparalleled customer intimacy level, technology excellence, and strong overall performance, NEXTDC earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Award in the Data Centre Infrastructure and industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Tarini Singh
P: +91-9953764546
E: tarini.singh@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093903/NEXTDC_APAC_Award_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nextdc-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-improving-sustainability-operational-excellence-and-customer-value-301843201.html

