Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) ("Carbon Streaming" or the "Company") today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), where each of the eight nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 21, 2023 were elected as directors. A total of 15,620,331 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 33.2% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%) Maurice Swan Approved 9,376,340 For 3,486,654 Withheld 72.9% 27.1% Justin Cochrane Approved 9,299,317 For 3,563,677 Withheld 72.3% 27.7% R. Marc Bustin Approved 9,322,341 For 3,540,653 Withheld 72.5% 27.5% Saurabh Handa Approved 9,336,051 For 3,526,943 Withheld 72.6% 27.4% Candace MacGibbon Approved 9,371,377 For 3,491,617 Withheld 72.9% 27.1% Alice Schroeder Approved 9,377,180 For 3,485,814 Withheld 72.9% 27.1% Andy Tester Approved 9,315,067 For 3,547,927 Withheld 72.4% 27.6% Jeanne Usonis Approved 9,367,860 For 3,495,134 Withheld 72.8% 27.2%

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated June 6, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming aims to accelerate a net-zero future. We pioneered the use of streaming transactions, a proven and flexible funding model, to scale high-integrity carbon credit projects to advance global climate action and additional United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This approach aligns our strategic interests with those of project partners to create long-term relationships built on a shared commitment to sustainability and accountability and positions us as a trusted source for buyers seeking high-quality carbon credits.

The Company's focus is on projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential. The Company has carbon credit streams and royalties related to over 20 projects around the world, including high-integrity carbon removal and avoidance projects from nature-based, agricultural, engineered and community-based methodologies.

