Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.06.2023 | 07:00
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar is Named the Top Performer Module Supplier by PVEL for the Eighth Time

BEIJING, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the globally authoritative independent third-party photovoltaic (PV) testing lab PVEL (PV Evolution Labs), the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar industry, released the "2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard". Thanks to its high-quality PV module products, JA Solar has been awarded the "Top Performer" module supplier for the eighth time.

In the "Top Performer" module evaluation, based on the "Photovoltaic Module Qualification Program (PQP)" in the past 18 months, PVEL conducted rigorous tests higher than the IEC certification standard through six rigorous reliability tests, including a thermal cycling test (TC600), damp heat test (DH2000), mechanical stress test sequence (MSS), light-induced degradation (LID)+ light and elevated temperature induced degradation (LeTID), and PAN Performance, in order to comprehensively evaluate the reliability and power generation performance of PV modules. Compared to basic tests, the PQP test is more rigorous in terms of testing conditions and sequences. Each test has significant reference for the reliability of modules in practical applications. Its professional, fair, and public test results not only provide strong references for financiers and developers when choosing high-quality modules but also offer an important reference basis for operators to ensure the long-term reliability of modules.

JA Solar continues to focus on innovation and R&D of PV product technology. With excellent product performance and reliable product quality, it is highly favored by global users. For many years, it has been recognized as a Top Brand PV by EUPD Research in multiple regions and countries, such as Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. This time, it was once again awarded the "Top Performer" module supplier, which further demonstrates the technical and quality advantages of its products and confirms the excellent long-term reliable performance and power generation performance of its modules.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-is-named-the-top-performer-module-supplier-by-pvel-for-the-eighth-time-301844545.html

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.