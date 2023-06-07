

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Japanese yen rose to a 6-day high of 148.76 against the euro and a 5-day high of 84.55 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 149.27 and 84.88, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 139.15 and 153.42 from yesterday's closing quotes of 92.78, respectively.



Moving away from an early 6-month low of 93.29 against the Australian dollar, the yen edged up to 92.78.



The yen rose to 103.82 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 104.17.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 145.00 against the euro, 81.00 against the kiwi, 135.00 against the greenback, 149.00 against the franc, 89.00 against the aussie and 101.00 against the loonie.



