SENS-401 update on the POC Phase 2a clinical study evaluating SENS-401 in association with cochlear implantation KOL Webinar with Professor Yann Nguyen to be held on Wednesday July 5, 2023, at 11am Eastern Time

Key SENS-401 POC Phase 2a preliminary data on presence of SENS-401 in the cochlea to be reported mid-June 2023

First Clinical Trial Application filing for OTOF-GT on track for end-June 2023 OTOF-GT is Sensorion's lead gene therapy program for the treatment of otoferlin gene-mediated hearing loss



Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on Proof-of-Concept (POC) Phase 2a study preliminary results of SENS-401 for residual hearing preservation following cochlear implantation. Key data from the Phase 2a study will be reported in June.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Professor Yann NguyenM.D., Ph.D., ENT surgeon at the Otolaryngology Department at the Hospital Pitié Salpêtrière, Paris, France, who will provide an overview on the importance of residual hearing preservation and will present the surgical procedure developed for perilymph sampling.

Sensorion's management team will provide an update on the preliminary results of the POC Phase 2a study of SENS-401 for the residual hearing preservation in patients who, due to having moderately severe to profound hearing impairment, are scheduled for cochlear implantation. The study has been developed with Sensorion's partner, Cochlear Ltd., the global leader in implantable hearing devices.

A Q&A session will follow the formal presentations and the webinar will be subtitled live.

The Phase 2a trial is a multicentric, randomized, controlled, open-label trial aimed at evaluating the presence of SENS-401 in the cochlea (perilymph) after 7 days of twice-daily oral administration in adult participants prior to cochlear implantation due to moderately severe to profound hearing impairment. Patients start treatment with SENS-401 seven days before implantation and continue to receive SENS-401 for a further 42 days. The study also assesses a number of secondary endpoints, including the change of hearing threshold from baseline to the end of the study in the implanted ear at several frequencies.

Professor Yann Nguyen is an ENT professor at the Otolaryngology Department, at the Hospital Pitié Salpêtrière (Sorbonne Université, AP-HP), in Paris, France. His clinical activities are focused on middle ear surgery, cochlear implantation and lateral skull base surgery. He has a Ph.D. on "robot-based surgery for cochlear implantation". He is now working on robotics at the Hearing Institute (Institut Pasteur/Inserm), and he leads the "RobOtol project". Prof Nguyen's goal is to design and evaluate surgical solutions from lab bench to operating room for hearing loss.

Sensorion's KOL Webinar on Wednesday 5, 2023

11am 12pm ET (5pm 6pm CET)

To register for the KOL Webinar, please click here

About SENS-401

SENS-401 (Arazasetron), Sensorion's clinical stage lead drug candidate, is an orally available small molecule that aims to protect and preserve inner ear tissue from damage responsible of progressive or sequelae hearing impairment. Sensorion currently develops SENS-401 in a Phase 2a for the prevention of residual hearing loss in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. In addition, Sensorion expects to evaluate SENS-401 in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity. SENS-401 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the EMA in Europe for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, and by the FDA in the U.S. for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric population.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. OTOF-GT targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion's portfolio also comprises clinical-stage small molecule programs for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders.

Sensorion's clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

www.sensorion.com

