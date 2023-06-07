Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQ02 | ISIN: CA02312A1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 72Q
München
07.06.23
08:00 Uhr
0,482 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4840,50508:28
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2023 | 08:02
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.: Iceland Capital Markets Day Recording

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM:AMRQ)(TSXV:AMRQ)(NASDAQ First North:AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, announces that, further to the announcement on 1 June 2023, a recording of the Company's Capital Markets Day for the Icelandic market is now available on the Company's website.

The recording from the event is available to view at the following link: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/

The presentation slides used for the event are also uploaded to the Company's website, available to view at the following link: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/presentations/

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
+354 665 2003
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)
Ellert Arnarson
Ellert.Arnarson@landsbankinn.is

Fossar Investment Bank (Advisor)
Thordur Hlynsson
Thordur.hlynsson@fossar.is
+354 896 7641

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter

Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement contains does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759687/Iceland-Capital-Markets-Day-Recording

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.