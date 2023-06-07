Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
07.06.2023 | 08:06
IRay Technology Co., Ltd: InfiRay® Debuts at WIN EURASIA 2023

YANTAI, China, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRay Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as "InfiRay®" below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has shown itself with a high profile at WIN EURASIA 2023 in Istanbul. InfiRay® presented its innovative technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products in hall 4 booth A960 at Istanbul Expo Center, Turkey.

InfiRay showed us a series of infrared thermal imaging devices, bringing systematic infrared application solutions to the industrial manufacturing field. InfiRay's handheld thermal imaging product line has newly launched several devices with different resolutions and field of view, so as to cover various needs of different applications in different industries.

Besides the M/C series handheld thermal imagers used in equipment inspection and hardware circuit design etc., some newest devices were shown in Turkey for the first time, such as S1280 which won the 2023 German Red Dot Design Award; the ATU series online high-temperature infrared thermal imager that can be widely used in metallurgy and chemical engineering. Moreover, InfiRay also brought gas thermal imaging cameras, which can not only detect VOCs gases such as CH4, but also SF6 required for electricity. Rich functions, new experiences, and systematic solutions are all in InfiRay.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infiray-debuts-at-win-eurasia-2023-301836772.html

