

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - N Brown Group Plc (BWNG.L), an online clothing and footwear retailer, Wednesday said it has appointed Dominic Appleton, who joined the Group as Chief Financial Officer Designate in March, as the Chief Financial Officer.



The appointment of Dominic Appleton to the Board remains subject to FCA approval, the company noted.



Rachel Izzard, previous finance chief, has stepped down from the post, the group said in a statement.



