Single Cell Discoveries receives first Illumina NovaSeq X Plus in the Benelux

UTRECHT, the Netherlands, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Cell Discoveries, a Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to single-cell sequencing, is proud to announce the first delivery of the new Illumina NovaSeq X Plus sequencing system in the Benelux. This milestone achievement solidifies Single Cell Discoveries' commitment to driving innovation and delivering high-impact insights to biopharmaceutical companies, health systems, and academic research centers globally.

The Illumina NovaSeq X Plus sequencing system represents a significant leap forward in high-throughput sequencing, enabling Single Cell Discoveries to unlock new opportunities for their clients. The NovaSeq X is their fastest, most powerful, most sustainable high-throughput sequencer available. It can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year at a cost of $200 per genome.

Mauro Muraro, CEO of Single Cell Discoveries, expresses his enthusiasm for the delivery, stating, "We are thrilled to incorporate the Illumina NovaSeq X Plus sequencing system into our advanced infrastructure. This occasion underscores our dedication to providing our clients with the most innovative tools and services available in the single-cell field. With the NovaSeq X Plus system, we are now better equipped than ever to secure fast turnaround times and excellent quality throughout the single-cell workflow."

"Our NovaSeq X series can deliver 2.5x greater throughput while also driving down sequencing costs," said Bas Verhoef, Head of Europe, Illumina. "Our revolutionary technology can strengthen Single Cell Discoveries' ability to provide rapid turnaround times and processing of large sample volumes."

Single Cell Discoveries' investment in the Illumina NovaSeq X Plus sequencing system exemplifies their ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of single-cell sequencing. By harnessing the power of this state-of-the-art technology, Single Cell Discoveries aims to accelerate the development of precision medicine, contribute to the understanding of complex diseases, and foster groundbreaking research initiatives across Europe and beyond.

Single Cell Discoveries is a CRO dedicated to single-cell sequencing, providing high-impact insights to biopharmaceutical companies, health systems, and academic research centers globally. It was founded in 2018 by Mauro Muraro, PhD, and Judith Vivié, MSc, and is based in Utrecht, the Netherlands. To learn more, visit our website and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

