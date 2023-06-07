DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 06-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 170.5808

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 130487

CODE: MFDD LN

ISIN: LU0908501132

