Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07
07/06/2023
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 08thJune 2023
Announcement Date: 08/06/2023
Ex Date: 15/06/2023
Record Date: 16/06/2023
Payment Date: 30/06/2023
Funds
ISIN Code
Currency
Rate
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist.
IE000DOZYQJ7
EUR
0.3852
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.
IE000XIITCN5
GBP
0.2352