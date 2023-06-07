Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07

07/06/2023

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 08 th June 2023

Announcement Date: 08/06/2023

Ex Date: 15/06/2023

Record Date: 16/06/2023

Payment Date: 30/06/2023