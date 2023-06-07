Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023
Große Kurschance vor Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye!?
PR Newswire
07.06.2023 | 09:54
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration

Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07

07/06/2023

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 08thJune 2023

Announcement Date: 08/06/2023

Ex Date: 15/06/2023

Record Date: 16/06/2023

Payment Date: 30/06/2023

Funds

ISIN Code

Currency

Rate

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist.

IE000DOZYQJ7

EUR

0.3852

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.

IE000XIITCN5

GBP

0.2352


© 2023 PR Newswire
