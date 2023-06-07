Drumz Plc - Change of Name and website
London, June 7
7 June 2023
DRUMZ PLC
("Drumz" or the "Company")
Change of name to Acuity RM Group plc and
Change of website address
Drumz plc (AIM: DRUM) is pleased to announce that further to its acquisition of Acuity Risk Management Limited as announced on 24 April 2023, the Company's name change, to Acuity RM Group Plc, has been registered at Company's House.
Name Change
With effect from 8.00 a.m. on 8 June 2023, trading under the Company's new name, Acuity RM Group Plc, and the tradeable instrument display mnemonic ("TIDM") ACRM will take place. The Company's ISIN GB00BR0WHY71 and SEDOL BR0WHY7 remain unchanged.
New website
In order to reflect the Company's new name, the Company's website address will be changed to www.acuityrmgroup.com with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 8 June 2023. The information required pursuant to AIM Rule 26 can be found at this address.
Registered Office
The registered office is 2nd floor, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE.
Place of business
The place of business is 3rd floor, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE
For further information:
|Drumz plc
|020 3582 0566
|Angus Forrest, Chief Executive Officer
|www.drumzplc.com
|WH Ireland (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
|www.whirelandcb.com
|Mike Coe / Sarah Mather
|020 7220 1666
|Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
|Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
|020 7469 0936
|Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Andrew Blaylock
|020 3869 6080