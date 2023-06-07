Anzeige
Drumz Plc - Change of Name and website

London, June 7

7 June 2023

DRUMZ PLC

("Drumz" or the "Company")

Change of name to Acuity RM Group plc and

Change of website address

Drumz plc (AIM: DRUM) is pleased to announce that further to its acquisition of Acuity Risk Management Limited as announced on 24 April 2023, the Company's name change, to Acuity RM Group Plc, has been registered at Company's House.

Name Change

With effect from 8.00 a.m. on 8 June 2023, trading under the Company's new name, Acuity RM Group Plc, and the tradeable instrument display mnemonic ("TIDM") ACRM will take place. The Company's ISIN GB00BR0WHY71 and SEDOL BR0WHY7 remain unchanged.

New website

In order to reflect the Company's new name, the Company's website address will be changed to www.acuityrmgroup.com with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 8 June 2023. The information required pursuant to AIM Rule 26 can be found at this address.

Registered Office

The registered office is 2nd floor, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE.

Place of business

The place of business is 3rd floor, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE

For further information:

Drumz plc 020 3582 0566
Angus Forrest, Chief Executive Officerwww.drumzplc.com
WH Ireland (NOMAD & Joint Broker) www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe / Sarah Mather 020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey020 7469 0936
Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Andrew Blaylock		 020 3869 6080
