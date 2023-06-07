DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLUS LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.1747

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 922543

CODE: CLUS LN

ISIN: LU2055175025

