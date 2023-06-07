DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 06-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.2346
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82037
CODE: MPXG LN
ISIN: LU2469335298
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
