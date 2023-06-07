

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade deficit increased at the start of the second quarter as exports fell amid a rise in imports, data from the customs office showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 9.71 billion in April from EUR 8.39 billion in March. The expected shortfall was EUR 7.7 billion.



In the corresponding month of 2022, the deficit totaled EUR 13.3 billion.



Exports decreased 1.0 percent from the previous month, while imports advanced by 1.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, exports were 8.2 percent higher in April. At the same time, imports registered a slower increase of 0.2 percent.



Elsewhere, data from the Bank of France showed that the current account balance showed a deficit of EUR 0.1 billion in April versus a surplus of EUR 0.3 billion in March, due to the rise in the energy bill.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken