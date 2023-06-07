First of its kind facility in India to accelerate global 5G ecosystem

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced the launch of a state-of-the-art test lab in Chennai, India to enable global telecom infrastructure original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to test and validate 5G solutions.

The facility, which is first of its kind in India, is equipped with high-end scanners that enable global OEMs to test large cellular base stations as well as small form factor antennas used in mobile phones, smart gadgets, health monitoring systems and remote surveillance systems.

"We're committed to advancing next-gen mobile telephony with the highest levels of quality, performance and technology. We have a team of highly experienced and skilled engineers to test and verify cellular and non-cellular products with great precision," said Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

Currently equipped to test and validate 5G telecom antennas for frequency bands up to 7 GHz, the lab is scalable to test millimeter-wave frequency 5G infrastructure to help OEMs and telecom service providers quickly and accurately measure critical parameters.

"These parameters help telecom infrastructure OEMs accelerate time to market, optimize cellular network and deliver seamless connectivity on voice and data," added Vijay Guntur.

HCLTech is a global leader in engineering and R&D services and works with more than 100 of the top 250 global engineering R&D spenders.

