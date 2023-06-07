Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Five Star Orlando VIP Tours, a leading VIP Concierge service specializing in organizing VIP tours in Orlando, is thrilled to announce the launch of its VIP Assistant services. These VIP Assistants offer a personalized and personable experience for their clients when exploring Orlando, providing them with local expert guidance and insider knowledge to make their vacation truly unforgettable.

Five Star Orlando VIP Tours VIP Assistants go above and beyond to ensure a VIP experience for their clients. They are dedicated to creating magical moments and tailored itineraries for each family. From navigating the bustling theme parks to unlocking hidden secrets throughout Orlando, their VIP Assistants are there every step of the way to improve their clients' Orlando vacation.

Mckinzie Graham, Founder and CEO of Five Star Orlando VIP Tours, expressed enthusiasm about the new VIP Assistant services, stating, "We are excited to introduce our VIP Assistant services to visitors in Orlando. These VIP Assistants are more than just tour guides; they are local experts who are passionate about creating unforgettable experiences for our clients. By offering a personalized touch and insider knowledge, we aim to redefine the way visitors explore and enjoy Orlando's world-class attractions."

Five Star Orlando VIP Tours hopes to offer a more personalized and individualized form of VIP tours with the introduction of the VIP Assistant services.

For more information about Five Star VIP Tours Orlando and their VIP Assistant services, please visit their website at https://myfivestartour.com.

About Five Star Orlando VIP Tours

Five Star Orlando VIP Tours is an independent VIP concierge service that leads the industry in organizing VIP Tours. Offering clients a unique way to plan and explore Orlando's most popular attractions The company assists over a thousand Orlando visitors monthly and provides VIP assistance throughout Orlando. The company offers a range of services, including resort reservations, ticket purchases, dining reservations, transportation arrangements, and personalized itineraries. Mckinzie stated, "At Five Star Orlando VIP Tours, it is strongly believed that experiencing places, people, and cultures in a stress-free manner will create a one-of-a-kind experience families will cherish for a lifetime. Moreso, the company believes in experiences that bring people together." Mckinzie ended the conversation with his secret to success, by sharing a simple quote: "At the end of the day people won't remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel."

