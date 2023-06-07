

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC, along with Golden, Colorado-based Boppy Co., urged consumers to stop using recalled Boppy Newborn Loungers, following reports of more infant deaths. They also asked online marketplaces to stop selling the recalled product.



The company in September 2021 had recalled over 3.3 million infant lounging pillows after it was connected with deaths of 8 infants in previous years. The recall included Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers. The loungers were sold in a variety of colors and fashions.



The infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach. The initial infant deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020.



The CPSC now noted that shortly after the September 2021 recall, two more infants died in Newborn Loungers that were part of an unsafe sleep environment, in October and November.



According to the agency, there is severe risk with Newborn Loungers, in which infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow. This causes positional asphyxia, resulting in death.



Since they were recalled, the Newborn Loungers have not been legal for sale or donate in any other manner. However, the recalled products continue to appear for sale on Facebook Marketplace and other online marketplaces. Both CPSC and Boppy said they have sent numerous requests to those online marketplaces to remove the recalled products.



They now urge consumers to stop using the recalled Newborn Loungers and participate in the recall. Consumers can contact Boppy Co. for instructions on how to dispose of the product and get a refund.



CPSC further emphasized to always place babies to sleep on their backs on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.



