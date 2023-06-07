Camera Microphone Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2023-2031 | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Camera Microphone Market Segments - by Type (Mono and Stereo), Microphone Subcategory (Wireless [Handheld and Lavalier] and Wired [Handheld and Lavalier]), Polar Pattern (Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional, and Shotgun), Application (Professional and Amateur), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1.24 Billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2.19 Billion expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% by the end of 2031. Rising investments in technological advancements lead to the development of various products including microphones and cameras.

Recent Development:

In 2022, the Vuzix Shield Smart Glasses were launched. These glasses are useful while working in loud environments, as they are attached to noise-canceling microphones.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

RØDE

Shure Incorporated

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Canon Inc.

Audio Technica Co., Ltd.

Videndum plc

Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial., Ltd

AZDEN CORPORATION

DEITY MICROPHONES

Movo

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, microphone subcategory, polar pattern, application, distribution channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Camera Microphone Market

On the basis of region, the global camera microphone market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period due to the presence of a manufacturing hub for the consumer electronics industry.

North America is projected to dominate the global market, owing to increasing technological advancements in devices that are extensively used for film production purposes.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Camera microphone is specially designed to work well with a video-enabled DSLR or a camcorder. Microphones are lightweight and mounted to the camera shoe. Some microphones cannot be connected directly to a camcorder; it requires phantom power.

This product has great importance in the film industry, as it helps filmmakers to capture realistic environmental sounds and improve the clarity of dialogue.

Purchasing power of consumers is anticipated to boost the market in the coming years. Individual and per capita income are associated with consumer purchasing power; the higher the income, the higher the purchasing power.

Microphone is widely used for broadcast and news reporting. This key factor is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

The mono segment is projected to register high growth in the coming years. Mono camera microphones deliver one sound with one microphone capsule. These microphones are more focused than stereo and have a broader range of sound pickup with minimum background noise.

segment is projected to register high growth in the coming years. Mono camera microphones deliver one sound with one microphone capsule. These microphones are more focused than stereo and have a broader range of sound pickup with minimum background noise. The wired segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as they are free from RF interference or wireless dropout problems.

segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as they are free from RF interference or wireless dropout problems. The cardiac segment is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The cardioid polar pattern is highly used for camera microphones due to its ability to reject back noise.

Read 271 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Camera Microphone Market Segments - Type (Mono and Stereo), Microphone Subcategory (Wireless [Handheld and Lavalier] and Wired [Handheld and Lavalier]), Polar Pattern (Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional, and Shotgun), Application (Professional and Amateur), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Mono

Stereo

Microphone Subcategory

Wireless

Handheld



Lavalier

Wired

Handheld



Lavalier

Polar Pattern

Omnidirectional

Cardioid

Bidirectional

Shotgun

Application

Professional

Amateur

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

