Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 06-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 565.9703
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 360491
CODE: CN1 LN
ISIN: LU1681044647
