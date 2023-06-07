The Relentless Rise of Branded Residences - Graham Associates Report

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking another deep dive into the global branded residences sector, the latest report from Graham Associates is published this week.

With 64 fact-filled pages featuring latest research, data, insights, and interviews, the 5th edition of "Branded Residences: An Overview" analyses the market and guides readers through the myriad of issues that need to be considered, to ensure a healthy balance between developers, operators, and homeowners.

"It is rare to see a publication that analyses the market, reflects the market norms, and ensures its readers understand the technical issues that need to be addressed," observes Felicity Jones, Partner at Watson Farley & Williams LLP. "From its first edition this report has been ahead of the game. Essential reading."

Daniel von Barloewen, Regional Vice President (EMEA & India) at Accor One Living, describes the report as "a must-read for any real estate developer or investor looking to do a branded residential or mixed-use project."

Contents are presented in concise, easy-to-read chapters to enable quick access to topics of interest.

"There are innumerable elements to consider when planning, designing, building, and marketing a branded residential development and, in this latest edition, experts from across the sector again share their valuable insights and experiences," comments report author Chris Graham. "Above all, it is clear that the importance of achieving differentiation in an increasingly crowded marketplace cannot be understated. Faced with a plethora of choice, HNW buyers need to truly understand how one brand will benefit their lifestyle and investment ambitions over another."

Since the 1st edition - the industry's first in-depth study - was published in 2016, it remains the leading independent report on the sector.

Complimentary copies of the 5th Edition of "Branded Residences: An Overview" can be requested at www.gagms.com. Printed copies are also available to order.

About the Author

Chris Graham, Managing Director, Graham Associates

Former Group Marketing Director at Hamptons International real estate agency, Chris founded Graham Associates in 2008 as a boutique marketing consultancy specialising in international luxury residential real estate. In 2009 the company became an affiliate partner to London-based YOU Agency. Having worked with numerous residential and resort developments across the globe over the past two decades, Chris has extensive experience of managing and delivering successful projects. A regular commentator and speaker on residential real estate, he is also author of the #1 report on branded residences ("Branded Residences: An Overview"), now in its 5th edition, with contributions and insights from industry leaders across the globe.

Elected a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and Institute of Directors (IoD), he has picked up many industry awards, including (for real estate) the Overseas Property Professional Gold Award for Marketing; Best Development Marketing (x6), Best Property Website and Best Estate Agency Marketing at the International Property Awards; TITAN Platinum Award for Property Strategic Program (Project Launch), and twice a finalist in CIM's Excellence Awards (Digital Media and Hotels & Leisure categories).

Contact

Chris Graham

chris@gagms.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095363/Graham_Associates_Report.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-relentless-rise-of-branded-residences---graham-associates-report-301844785.html