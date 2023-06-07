Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
7 June 2023
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.
1
Details of thepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
Lars Mallasch
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 833
(2) 367
(1) £12.74
(2) £12.735
e)
Date of transaction
2023-06-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange XLON