WKN: A0MQ8X | ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC
Tradegate
07.06.23
12:29 Uhr
14,800 Euro
-0,100
-0,67 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire
07.06.2023 | 12:30
Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

7 June 2023

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.

1

Details of thepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

Lars Mallasch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Technical & Sustainability Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

GB00B1CRLC47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transactions

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1)

£12.74

833

(2)

£12.735

367

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 833

(2) 367

(1) £12.74

(2) £12.735

e)

Date of transaction

2023-06-05

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON


