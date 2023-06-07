DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 June 2023

Genel Energy plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 6 June 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 5 June 2023, Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. purchased 630,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP1.20 per share. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S., and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Person closely associated to Ümit Tolga Bilgin b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Purchase of ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction GBP1.20 per share c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 630,000 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 630,000 -Price GBP756,000 e) Date of the transaction 5 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

