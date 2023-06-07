Decrease of the total nominal value of Admiral Markets AS bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-06-07 12:30 CEST -- According to the buyback offer results announcement published by Admiral Markets AS on June 5, 2023 - 4,733 notes of Admiral Markets AS bonds (ISIN code: EE3300111251, trading code: ADMB080027A) will be deleted from the securities register. Thus, 15,535 bonds of Admiral Markets AS (ISIN: EE3300111251) will be traded under the trading code ADMB080027A as of June 8, 2023. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.