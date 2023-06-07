Anzeige
07.06.2023 | 12:34
Decrease of the total nominal value of Admiral Markets AS bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-06-07 12:30 CEST --


According to the buyback offer results announcement published by Admiral
Markets AS on June 5, 2023 - 4,733 notes of Admiral Markets AS bonds (ISIN
code: EE3300111251, trading code: ADMB080027A) will be deleted from the
securities register. 

Thus, 15,535 bonds of Admiral Markets AS (ISIN: EE3300111251) will be traded
under the trading code ADMB080027A as of June 8, 2023. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
