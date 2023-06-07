Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market to Reach $926.8 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, an increase in demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, and the development of new and improved testing methods.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market by Test Type (Non-Invasive Test, and Invasive Test), by Method, (Laboratory Based Test and Point of Care Test), and by End User, (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics industry generated $552.7 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $926.8 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, an increase in demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, and the development of new and improved testing methods. However, the lack of awareness and shortage of skilled professionals restrict market growth. Moreover, the rise in demand for point-of-care H. pylori testing presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $552.7 Million Market Size in 2032 $926.8 Million CAGR 5.3 % No. of Pages in Report 261 Segments covered Test Type, Method, End User,?and Region Drivers Rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases Increase in demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures Development of new and improved testing methods Opportunity Rise in demand for point-of-care H. pylori testing Restraint Lack of awareness and shortage of skilled professionals

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market, owing to a decline in routine diagnostic testing, including H. pylori testing, during the early stages of the pandemic and the cancellation of non-urgent medical appointments and procedures.

In addition, a shift in focus towards the development of COVID-19 diagnostic tests resulted in a temporary slowdown in the development and commercialization of new H. pylori diagnostic tests that hampered market growth during the pandemic.

However, the market has recovered after the pandemic and shows stable growth for the Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market owing to a rise in awareness about the importance of diagnostic testing and the need for rapid and accurate testing for infectious diseases.

The non-invasive test segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period:

Based on test type, the non-invasive test segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the high adoption of non-invasive tests, including stool antigen tests, as they provide benefits such as being easy to perform, requiring only a blood or stool sample, and being done without the need for specialized equipment or trained personnel.

The laboratory based test segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period:

Based on method, the laboratory-based test segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market, and is projected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The high adoption of laboratory-based tests such as immunoassays is due to their high sensitivity and specificity, which makes them an ideal choice for diagnosing disease, which is a major factor that propels the growth of this segment. However, the point-of-care test segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. Point-of-care tests can provide immediate results, which allows faster diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as H. pylori infection, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The diagnostic laboratories segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period:

Based on end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half three-fifths of the global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The availability of trained medical staff in laboratories and a rise in patient admissions to laboratories for H. pylori testing are expected to contribute to market growth. However, the other segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in demand for non-invasive and user-friendly diagnostic tests and the growing trend towards self-diagnosis and self-treatment are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032:

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of products for the diagnosis of H. pylori bacteria, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a rise in the adoption of non-invasive methods promoted the growth of the Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. An increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as gastric cancer along with growing awareness about early diagnosis is expected to drive the growth of the Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market.

Leading Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Gulf Coast Scientific

Quidel Corporation

Biohit Oyj

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as product approval, acquisition, and agreement, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

