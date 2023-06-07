DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 06-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.4646

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4868274

CODE: TIPG LN

ISIN: LU1452600270

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 249306 EQS News ID: 1651821 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1651821&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2023 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)