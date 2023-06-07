DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 06-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 102.9622

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6531614

CODE: TIPH LN

ISIN: LU1452600601

